Today
Salida
5:30-7 p.m. – Creative Mixer, a social event for musicians, dancers, writers, artists, art lovers and community members, features artist Kathy Davidoff at Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Free admission and munchies. Everyone welcome. salidacouncilforthearts.org.
6-8 p.m. – Bluegrass Jam Session at Rocky Mountain Guitars, 133 E. First St. Take an instrument(s) and a tune to share. For more information contact Tom Plant at tom.plant@mac.com or Dale Anderson at dzen29@yahoo.com.
6-9 p.m. – Teen Night at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St., offers arcade and video games for high school ages or older.
7-8:30 p.m. – The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association presents a lecture on “Exploring Spruce Beetles,” describing the progress of the spruce beetle outbreak in the San Isabel National Forest, at Salida First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. Cost is $3 for GARNA members, $6 for nonmembers. Register at garna.org/calendar/thursday-lecture-series-beetle-and-forest-health/.
8 p.m. – Hip-hop artist Eternal of Wu Killa Beez performs an all-ages show at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $15 in advance at eventbrite.com and $20 at the door.
9 p.m. – Karaoke at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
9 p.m. – DJDJ and Ladies’ Night at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St. DJDJ spins all genres.
Friday
Buena Vista
6:30 p.m. – Movie night at Creekside Gathering Place, 203 Cedar St.
7-9 p.m. – Contra Dance at Congregational Church, 217 Crossman Ave., sponsored by Ark Valley Music and Dance and the Country Dance and Song Society. No experience or partner needed. Cost is $4 for adults, $2 for students.
9 p.m. – Texas groove band Midnight River Choir performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Cover charge is $10.
Monarch Mountain
10 a.m.-noon – Free introduction to skiing or snowboarding clinic at Monarch Mountain to help people learn one of the sports. Participants must sign a waiver and check in at the Monarch Mountain Lesson and Rental Center. Lift tickets and equipment are not included and will need to be purchased separately. 719-530-5000.
11-11:45 a.m. – Ski with a Naturalist, a tour cosponsored by U.S. Forest Service and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, begins at the sign near Ski Patrol at Monarch Mountain. A naturalist leads the tour on green runs to talk about the history, flora and fauna of the Monarch area. Daily lift ticket or season pass required to access lifts. Tour is free and open to all ages and abilities.
Salida
5-7 p.m. – Floodgate Operations, a five-piece bluegrass band from Crested Butte, performs at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
5:30 p.m. – Max Mackey performs Americana rock at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
6-9 p.m. – Rok Skool Winter Showcase features performances by Rookies, Junior Varsity, Ladies, Varsity and Collegiate Rok Skool musicians at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $5 for students, $15 for adults and are available at the SteamPlant box office or salidasteamplant.com.
6:30-7:30 p.m. – Teen Night at A Church, 419 D St.
7-9 p.m. – Jive and Dive pool party for middle school students only at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50. Cost is $5; no punch passes accepted.
9 p.m. – Arkansauce, a folk and Americana band, performs at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St.
Saturday
Buena Vista
9-10 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners, starts at northeast corner of East Main and Railroad streets.
1-3 p.m. – Banana Belt Stamp Club at Buena Vista Library, 131 Linderman Ave. All levels welcome. 303-915-9572, bananabeltstampclub@live.com.
9 p.m. – Denver bluegrass band Meadow Mountain and Kentucky bluegrass/mountain music band The Wooks perform at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Cover charge is $10.
Monarch Mountain
All day – Backcountry Day at Monarch Mountain features information about the backcountry, snow safety, avalanche awareness and other educational events plus demos of the newest backcountry equipment. Activities are free but a lift ticket or season pass is required to access lifts.
Salida
9 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners around Salida, starts at the F Street bridge.
1:30-3 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. 539-7877, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or monarch.mavericks@yahoo.com.
5:30 p.m. – Max Mackey performs Americana rock at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
Sunday
Salida
4:30 p.m. – Art on Film presents “Picasso and Braque Go to the Movies,” a documentary that looks at how early filmmaking influenced Cubist painters Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Doors open at 4 p.m. Cash bar and concessions will be available. Tickets cost $8.
Monday
Buena Vista
5:30-6:30 p.m. – Qigong at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave. 395-8700.
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
Tuesday
Buena Vista
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Buena Vista Celtic and Old-Time Music Jam at Creekside Gathering Place, 203 Cedar St. Take an instrument and a tune to share. All abilities are welcome. Free, but donations accepted. 395-6704.
Howard
Noon – Pleasant Valley Club Community Potluck at Howard Hall, 5510 CR 45. A main dish, dessert and beverages will be provided. Take a side dish to share. A $5 donation is suggested for guests.
Wednesday
Buena Vista
6-9 p.m. – Family movie night at the Ivy Ballroom in the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop, features the 2019 movie “Avengers Endgame.” Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $5; free for kids younger than 6. ivyballroom.com/familyfilms.
7 p.m. – Open Mike Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Salida
9 a.m. – La Groupe Francais Debutantes, a free French conversational group, meets at The Book Haven, 109 N. F St. 719-221-0157.
5-9 p.m. – Craft for a Cause at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, benefits Ark-Valley Humane Society, with 20 percent of proceeds going to the shelter. Ryan Ericsson and Oso Blanco will perform original tunes and inspired tributes in folk-rock, alt-country and honky-tonk traditions from 6-8 p.m.
5:30-6:30 p.m. – Free workshop “Three Steps to Reaching Your Health Goals in 2020” with personal trainer and health coach Becki Rupp at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. Interactive session aims to help participants create a simple strategy to make consistent progress toward their health goals.
