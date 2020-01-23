Today
Salida
6-9 p.m. – Teen Night at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St., offers arcade and video games for high school ages or older.
6-8 p.m. – Bluegrass Jam Session at Rocky Mountain Guitars, 133 E. First St. Take an instrument(s) and a tune to share. For more information contact Tom Plant at tom.plant@mac.com or Dale Anderson at dzen29@yahoo.com.
7-9 p.m. – Screening of the 2019 documentary film “Apollo 11” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9. Cash bar and concessions will be available.
9 p.m. – Karaoke at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
9 p.m. – DJDJ and Ladies’ Night at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St. DJDJ spins all genres.
Friday
Buena Vista
6:30-9:30 p.m. – The Creekside Gathering hosts a game and fellowship night at 203 Cedar St. Judy at 395-8230 or Esther at 720-412-8275.
9 p.m. – “Wake Up & Live,” a tribute to reggae musician Bob Marley, at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Cover charge is $10.
Monarch Mountain
11-11:45 a.m. – Ski with a Naturalist, a tour cosponsored by U.S. Forest Service and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, begins at the sign near Ski Patrol at Monarch Mountain. A naturalist leads the tour on green runs to talk about the history, flora and fauna of the Monarch area. Daily lift ticket or season pass required to access lifts. Tour is free and open to all ages and abilities.
Salida
8:30 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 U.S. 50, and returns at 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult; ages 10-17 need a signed waiver. To reserve a space, call 719-539-6738 or sign up at the aquatic center.
6-9 p.m. – Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual Salida Community Awards, honoring outstanding community members, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction are included. Tickets are $25, available at the chamber office, 406 W. U.S. 50.
Saturday
Buena Vista
9-10 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners, starts at northeast corner of East Main and Railroad streets.
9 p.m. – Improvisational jam band Elder Grown performs a blend of pop, rock, hip-hop, jazz and reggae at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Cover charge is $10.
Monarch Mountain
All day – Park SMART Day Education at Monarch Mountain offers tips and tricks from Monarch’s snowboard instructors on safe use of terrain parks.
11 a.m. – Tilt Jr. Competition at Monarch Mountain is a terrain park competition in the Tilt park for ages 15 and younger to show off their best tricks. Entry fee is $5. Registration starts at 11 a.m., competitor meeting at 12:45 p.m. and competition at 1 p.m.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Free music with Matthew Coen at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8:30 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 U.S. 50, and returns at 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult; ages 10-17 need a signed waiver. To reserve a space, call 719-539-6738 or sign up at the aquatic center.
9 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners around Salida, starts at the F Street bridge.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Foodshed Alliance Winter Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., features local food and handmade gifts.
Noon-1:30 p.m. – Women’s self-defense course at Kim’s Gym, 144 CR 105, Suite C, will teach how to fend off attackers and be aware of surroundings. Cost is $18, with a portion going to The Alliance. Register at the gym or by calling 719-429-5983.
1:30-3 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. 719-539-7877, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or monarch.mavericks@yahoo.com.
5-7 p.m. – Gunnison band Storm Pass plays bluegrass and Americana music at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50. Free admission.
7-9 p.m. – Screening of the 2019 movie “The Farewell,” a comedy-drama starring Awkwafina as a Chinese American returning to China for a family reunion centered on her grandmother’s impending death. Tickets cost $9. Cash bar and concessions will be available.
8 p.m. – Local musician Bruce Hayes performs at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
Sunday
Buena Vista
1-3 p.m. – Chaffee Arts free ceramics class with Dave Bailey for middle and high school students at Wildstone Ceramics Studio, 151 S. Railroad St. Limited to six students; register at buenavistarec.com.
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast at St. Joseph Parish, Fifth and D streets. Cost is $6. Proceeds go to Salida Pregnancy Resource Center.
1 p.m. – St. Joseph Parish Respect for Life hosts its second annual Heart of the Rockies Walk for Life in the church parking lot, Fifth and D streets. Walks ends in Riverside Park with a speaker at 3 p.m.
Monday
Buena Vista
5:30-6:30 p.m. – Qigong at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave. 719-395-8700.
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
Tuesday
Buena Vista
7:15-8:30 p.m. – Adult hip-hop dance at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. 719-395-1939.
Salida
6:30 p.m. – Free premiere showing of an episode of the Rocky Mountain PBS show “Colorado Experience” featuring Salida’s historic Hutchinson Homestead at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. A question-and-answer session will follow from 7:30 to 8 p.m.
Wednesday
Buena Vista
7 p.m. – Open Mike Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Salida
9 a.m. – La Groupe Francais Debutantes, a free French conversational group, meets at The Book Haven, 109 N. F St. 719-221-0157.
6-7:30 p.m. – Free dragon-making workshop for all ages, in preparation for the Feb. 8 dragon parade, at Box of Bubbles, 206 E St.
