Editor’s note: Most social events have been canceled due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following events, most of which are online, were scheduled as of press time but are subject to change.
Daily Events
All day – Chaffee’s Got Talent Facebook group lets viewers enjoy live music, funny moments and other local entertainment.
All day – Salida SteamPlant hosts online virtual cinema screenings of “Balloon” through May 4. The story tells of the Strelzyk and Wetzel families’ flight from East Germany to West Germany in a self-made hot air balloon. The film is German with English subtitles. Go to salidasteamplant.com and visit the virtual screening page. Virtual tickets are $10. A portion of ticket sales are returned to the SteamPlant’s film programming budget.
All day – Salida SteamPlant hosts online virtual cinema screenings of “The Etruscan Smile” through May 4. The film is about a rugged old Scotsman who reluctantly leaves his isolated Hebridean island and travels to San Francisco to seek medical treatment. Moving in with his estranged son, his life will be transformed through a newly found love for his baby grandson. Virtual tickets are $12. Go to salidasteamplant.com and visit the virtual screening page.
All day – The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association celebrates Earth Day with an online screening of “John Muir: The Unruly Mystic.” After purchasing a $5.99 ticket from garna.org/calendar/john-muir-birthday-celebration-virtual-event-2/, viewers have until May 1 to watch the film.
Friday
All day throughout May
Celebrate our students and seniors during their last month of school. Decorate your yard, window or a tree to show your support for all kids in the community. Make it extra flashy with lights, posters, banners, pinwheels, flamingos, whatever you have.
3 p.m. – “Fridays at Three” Salida Talk with Jimmy and Mark, a Facebook webinar event. Go to Facebook group Salida Talk. After registering for the webinar, you will receive a confirmation email about joining the webinar.
Saturday
7 p.m. – Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County kicks off its Bid Big and Stay (comfortably and safely) Home online auction fundraiser with a live program via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/85040405096 (password: bandg). Auction is available for preview before opening by visiting biddingforgood.com/auction/auctionhome.action?auctionId=341695895. Auction bids will be accepted through May 23.
Monday
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity. Only takeout and delivery orders are available.
6 p.m. – Online Concert: Robin Barnes, a Facebook and Instagram event. Barnes, last year’s Salida Jazz Fest headliner, brings her soulful sound online for weekly concerts.
