Today
Salida
Noon-3 p.m. – Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner, St. Joseph Parish Center, 320 E. Fifth St., is open to all. Delivery is available by calling Keith Valerio at 719-221-5339. If interested in volunteering, call Lu Valerio at 719-221-2855.
Friday
Salida
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Free ticket pickup for Tea with Santa at Pinon Real Estate Group, 201 F St. The free children’s Tea with Santa will take place at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at Salida SteamPlant, but advance tickets are required. 719-539-0200.
4-6 p.m. – Fiesta Fundraiser at Salida Community Center, 305 F St., features a dinner of tacos, fajitas and other Mexican food. Suggested donation is $10 for adults, $5 for children younger than 12. Proceeds benefit Salida Community Christmas Dinner and new eyeglasses program for children.
5:30 p.m. – Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 Kickoff to Christmas, 148 E. Second St., features traditional cups of red and green chili or chicken noodle soup, hot chocolate and cookies. Cost is by donation.
6 p.m. – Parade of Lights and lighting of Christmas Mountain USA features parade down F Street starting at Alpine Park to Riverside Park, where Santa Claus turns on the lights for Christmas Mountain USA and Holiday Park. Hot chocolate and cider will be served at Second and F streets.
7-10 p.m. – Tom Maestas, One- Man Band, plays after the Parade of Lights at Salida Elks Lodge No. 808, 148 E. Second St.
7-9 p.m. – Free Holiday Roundup and Open House at Salida SteamPlant ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave., following the Parade of Lights, features cookies, hot cocoa, cider and live music.
7:30 p.m. – Charity Christmas Tree Auction at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. Trees donated and decorated by businesses and individuals will be auctioned to benefit local, national and international projects sponsored by Alms International.
Saturday
Buena Vista
9-10 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners, starts at northeast corner of East Main and Railroad streets.
7:30 p.m. – “Salida’s Next Last Waltz,” a theatrical re-creation by local musicians of The Band’s historic 1976 farewell concert music, at the Surf Hotel’s Ivy Ballroom, 1012 Front Loop. All ages are welcome. Tickets cost $30 in advance at ivyballroom.com. If available, tickets will be $35 the day of show. Shows in Salida on Nov. 27 and 29 are sold out.
10 p.m. – Last Waltz After-Party with Groovespeak at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Groovespeak is a Leadville band playing a variety of styles including rock, jazz, country, funk and blues. $5 cover charge with ticket stub from any performance of “Salida’s Next Last Waltz.”
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Music by Aaron Dunn a Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
9 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners around Salida, starts at the F Street bridge.
10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 Holiday Craft Fair at the lodge, 148 E. Second St. Santa Claus will be there from noon-1:30 p.m. Open to public. Enter through the side ramp.
3 p.m. – Sip ’n’ Paint Party at Salida Elks Lodge, club level, 148 E. Second St. Sara Lee will lead and provide supplies for participants to create a painting of Christmas Mountain in acrylic on canvas. Cost to paint is $35. Light appetizers available by donation with proceeds going to Elks charities. Register by calling Sara Lee at 719-298-2187 or Linda D. at 719-539-4356.
7 p.m. – The Rusty Lungs Band plays country and bluegrass at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
Sunday
Salida
10 a.m.-noon – Central Colorado Humanists present a Sunday Science talk on “Understanding Privacy and Security on the Internet” at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. All are welcome. Admission is free but donations are accepted.
3 p.m. – Walden Chamber Music Society concert at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features violinist Mark Rush, violist Matt Diekman, cellist Zack Reaves and pianist Jo Boatright. Informance begins at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $18 for adults and are available at waldenchambermusic.org, at the box office and at the door prior to the concert. Free student tickets are also available at the door.
Monday
Buena Vista
5:30-6:30 p.m. – Qigong at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave. 395-8700.
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
9 a.m. – Bus trip to Cripple Creek casinos leaves the Salida Safeway at 9 a.m. and makes a stop at the VFW in Johnson Village for passengers from the Buena Vista area. The bus departs Cripple Creek at 5 p.m. Cost is $25. 539-6495 or 966-5095 for reservations.
6-8:30 p.m. – Irish Jam Session at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St. Acoustic instruments and singers of Irish/Celtic songs welcome. Round robin style.
Tuesday
Buena Vista
5:30-8:30 p.m. – Chaffee County Writers Exchange fifth annual Cocoa Loco Writing and Holiday Celebration, 203 Cedar St., is a writing session and potluck. Limited to members only. Take a potluck dish to share, pen and paper or laptop. RSVP to info@CCWritersExchange.org. Seating is limited. Contact CCWritersExchange.org/membership to join.
Wednesday
Buena Vista
6-9 p.m. – Family movie night at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop, features “Mary Poppins Returns.” Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $5; free for kids 6 and younger. ivyballroom.com/familyfilms.
Salida
9 a.m. – La Groupe Francais Debutantes, a free French conversational group, meets at The Book Haven, 109 N. F St. 719-221-0157.
5:30-7 p.m. – Artist Reception at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 1000 Rush Drive, honors four artists who have exhibited at the hospital this year. Free and open to the public.
