Today
Buena Vista
8 a.m. – Day 2 of the 18th annual OHV Color Tour, starts with participants choosing a trail for the day and eating breakfast included with the registration fee of $125. Registration at buenavistacolorado.org/ohv-color-tour includes breakfast, a T-shirt, a public lands pass and Friday night dinner. 719-395-6612.
Salida
6-8 p.m. – Partnership for Community Action hosts Salida Soup at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Participants taking a potluck item and a $5 donation may vote on the evening’s project presentations.
6:30 p.m. – Absolute Bikes’ Women’s Mountain Bike Ride, part of Salida Bike Fest, starts at the North F Street parking lot. The ride is a female-led, no-drop, one-hour ride for women of all skill levels. Absolute Bikes has gear available for rent.
Friday
Buena Vista
8 a.m. – Day 3 of the 18th annual OHV Color Tour. Riders will start the day by choosing a trail to explore. Registration at buenavistacolorado.org/ohv-color-tour costs $125. 719-395-6612.
9:30 p.m. – Jeff Crosby & The Refugees perform an Americana show at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10.
Salida
2-4 p.m. – Chess Club at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St. Info: 719-221-4017; leave message.
5:30-8 p.m. – Valley to Valley Senior Center fundraiser spaghetti dinner at Salida Elks Lodge No. 808, 148 E. Second St.
4 p.m. – Salida History Tour Bike Ride, a 2-mile ride with Shawn Gillis, starts at Absolute Bikes, 330 W. Sackett Ave., as part of 2019 Salida Bike Fest. Contact Salida Recreation at 719-539-6738 or SalidaRaces@CityofSalida.com.
6 p.m. – Salida Bike Fest Soulride starts at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50. Participants will ride to downtown bike shops to collect tokens to receive a free drink upon returning to Soulcraft for live music. Costumes and bike decorations encouraged.
6:30 p.m. – Indubious and Project 432 perform at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, following the Soulride.
7 p.m. – Friday Dance Party at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. features swing and other dances. Lessons start at 6:15 p.m.
7 p.m. – The Rusty Lungs Band performs a rock/country/bluegrass cover show at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
7 p.m. – Hogan & Moss perform Americana-inspired tunes at Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, 144 W. First St.
7-8 p.m. – Salida Contra Dance at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., features music by Icy Mountain String Band and lessons by caller Helle Hill. Lessons start at 7 p.m., and music starts at 7:30 p.m. The event features a dessert potluck. Cost is $7 or $5 for Ark-Valley Music and Dance Society members.
Saturday
Buena Vista
8 a.m. – Final day of the 18th annual OHV Color Tour. Riders will spend the day exploring the last portion of trails. Registration costs $125 at buenavistacolorado.org/ohv-color-tour. 719-395-6612.
9 a.m. – Autumn Color Run half-marathon from Cottonwood Lake to McPhelemy Park begins. Buses to the starting point leave the park at 8:15 a.m. The 10K starts at 9 a.m. in McPhelemy Park and finishes there. The 5K starts at 10 a.m. on Gregg Drive near the rodeo grounds and finishes at McPhelemy Park. Buses to the start leave the park at 9:40 a.m. The 1-mile fun run starts at 9:30 a.m. at McPhelemy Park and finishes there. To register, visit bvautumncolorrun.com.
1-3 p.m. – Occupational Wellness-Resume Building Workshop at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave., instructed by Christine Bailey, interim principal at Chaffee County High School.
9 p.m. – Eminence Ensemble performs original tunes from genres such as ’70s and ’80s rock, soul and rhythm and blues at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at thelariat.com or at the box office.
Saguache
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – The 26th annual Fall Festival and Quilt Show at Saguache Community Building and Otto Mears Park. saguachechamber.org or 719-849-0240.
7 p.m. – Red Thread Playback Theatre Company performs improvisational theater at the Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St. Tickets cost $10 at the door.
Salida
8 a.m. – Salida Bike Fest features the Banana Belt Mountain Bike Race, with registration starting at 8 a.m. and racers starting at 9 a.m. in Riverside Park on Sackett Avenue. Kids’ Bike Decorating starts at 9:30 a.m.
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Salida Farmers Market at Alpine Park, Fifth and F streets.
9 a.m.-2 p.m. – Library book sale at Salida Regional Library, 405 E St.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – September Saturday at Hutchinson Homestead and Learning Center, 8913 U.S. 50, has family activities and site visits all day. Guided tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Live music and homemade pie, 2-4 p.m. For details visit HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. $5/person or $10/family.
2-4 p.m. – Deep Listening workshop with Bill Eager at A Church, 419 D St., uses the talking stick, a tool used in many Native American traditions when a council is called, to teach participants better communication and listening skills. The workshop costs $48, and participants will have the opportunity to build a talking stick to take home. Limited to 24 persons. RSVP to achurchsalida@gmail.com.
7 p.m. – Runaway Grooms play an original folk and blues show at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
Sunday
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Farmers Market at South Main Town Square.
Saguache
1-5 p.m. – Red Thread Playback Theatre Company teaches a Playback Theatre Workshop, in which participants will learn how to perform playback improvisational theater, at the Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St. Limited to 15 people ages 15 and older. Preregister for $30 by emailing Heidi Wong at info@historicutetheatre.com or calling 719-427-1080.
Salida
8 a.m.-4 p.m. – Monarch Crest Crank, part of Salida Bike Fest, benefits The Alliance. Cyclists are shuttled to Monarch Pass to ride the Monarch Crest Trail and return to Salida for an after-party. For information and to register visit monarchcrestcrank.com/registration/.
7 p.m. – Poetry Live at the Paquette at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features poets Peggy Godfrey of the San Luis Valley and Art Goodtimes of San Miguel County, local poet Laurie James and round-robin open mike. Sign-up for open mike starts at 6:45 p.m. Admission is free but donations accepted.
Monday
Buena Vista
5:30-7 p.m. – Sixth annual BV Strong Community Dinner takes place on Mail Street, bringing together a few thousand community members to share a meal and connect. For more information visit bvstrong.com.
Tuesday
Saguache
7 p.m. – Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St., celebrates Jim Henson’s birthday with a showing of “Labyrinth,” a 1986 musical fantasy film directed by Henson, executive produced by George Lucas and starring David Bowie and Henson’s puppets. Tickets cost $7 at the door.
Salida
5:30-7 p.m. – Salida ukulele strum-along at Rocky Mountain Guitar Co., 133 E. First St. Participants are asked to take a music stand and folding chair if they have one. For more information, contact Molly Frauenhoff at mfrauenhoff24@ gmail.com.
Wednesday
Buena Vista
7 p.m. – Open Mike Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Salida
9 a.m. – La Groupe Francais Debutantes, a free French conversational group, meets at The Book Haven, 109 N. F St. 221-0157.
6-7 p.m. – Free presentation on Social Security & Helping Secure Your Retirement, presented by Val Hirscht and Don Brown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. RSVP to Connie at 303-548-2765.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Free Old Timey Jam Session at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, features Appalachian folk music. Join in or just listen.
7-10 p.m. – The Salida Opry at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St., features open mike with five musical acts.
8 p.m. – Comedy on the Rocks with Sam Tallent and Nathan Lund at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. St.
