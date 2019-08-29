Today
Buena Vista
6 p.m. – Beginner two-step and swing dance, with line dancing at 7:30 p.m. at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. $5 per lesson or $8 for both lessons. Call Bill Ridout for info: 918-902-6094.
9 p.m. – Lindsay Lou performs Americana, groove, folk, roots and bluegrass music at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10.
Salida
6-9 p.m. – Teen Night at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St., offers arcade and video games for high school ages or older.
7-8:30 p.m. – Songs OnScreen presents “40 Years in the Making: The Magic Music Movie” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. The film follows Boulder band Magic Music, who broke up in 1976. Cost is $9.
9 p.m. – Karaoke at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
9 p.m. – DJDJ and Ladies’ Night at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St. DJDJ spins all genres.
Friday
Buena Vista
9:30 p.m. – Country, Americana/roots and rock group Cordovas performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
3 p.m. – First day of Seven Peaks Music Festival, 14822 CR 350 features performances from Tracy Lawrence, Travis Tritt and Deana Carter. For information on festival passes, camping and music lineup, visit sevenpeaksfestival.com.
Saguache
7 p.m. – Some Folk Fest at Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St., features music by Bad Livers and Joe Sampson. Tickets are $15 for an evening, or $30 for all three nights of music.
Salida
2-4 p.m. – Chess Club at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St. Info: 719-221-4017; leave message.
6 p.m. – Pianist David Reis performs at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
6 p.m. – Acoustic guitarist Jerry Arellano performs at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
6-9 p.m. – Local DJ Quantum Frequency performs down-tempo tribal ethnic dubstep at Manipura Juice Co., 110 E. First St.
7-9:30 p.m. – Denver outlaw country rock band Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts plays at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
7:30 p.m. – Acoustic guitarist Tiffany Christopher plays at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
Saturday
Buena Vista
7:30-9:30 a.m. – Buena Vista Optimist Pancake Breakfast at McPhelemy Park features all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausages, coffee, orange juice, hot chocolate and milk. Cost is $7 for adults; kids younger than 15 eat free. All proceeds benefit area youth projects.
9-10 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners, starts at northeast corner of East Main and Railroad streets.
10 a.m. – Free Kids’ Fishing Derby at McPhelemy Park features prizes for youngest boy and girl to catch a fish, first boy and girl to catch a fish and longest fish caught by boys and girls. Registration begins at 9 a.m., with information given out at 9:45 a.m. and a free lunch following the derby at 11:15 a.m.
3 p.m. – Day 2 of Seven Peaks Music Festival, 14822 CR 350, features performances by Ryan Hurd, Luke Bryan and Chris Shiflett. For information on festival passes, camping and music lineup, visit sevenpeaksfestival.com.
10 p.m. – Trout Steak Revival plays during the Seven Peaks Festival After Party at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $20.
Leadville
10 a.m.-noon – Learn the basics of replacing panes in historic windows at the Dexter Cabin, next to the Healy House, 912 Harrison Ave. Call 720-584-1720 to reserve a spot. $15.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Community Market at the Treeline patio, 615 Harrison Ave.
7:30-9:30 p.m. – Hazel Miller Band performs jazz, gospel and soul music at Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Ave. Tickets cost $20.
Saguache
7 p.m. – Some Folk Fest at Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St., features music by Chela Lujan and Turkey Buzzards. Tickets are $30 for all three nights of music or $15 for an evening.
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Salida Farmers Market at Alpine Park, Fifth and F streets.
9 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners around Salida, starts at the F Street bridge.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Summer Gatherings at Hutchinson Homestead and Learning Center, 8913 U.S. 50, has family activities and site visits all day. Guided tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Live music and homemade pie, 2-4 p.m. For details visit HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. $5/person or $10/family.
1-5 p.m. – Eighth annual Salida WineFest at Riverside Park on Sackett Avenue features 12 Colorado wineries, two Colorado cideries and a sake brewery, plus wines from around the world, live music, art and food vendors. Admission costs $25, which includes unlimited tastings, wine tote and a glass.
2 p.m. – Community African Dance Celebration at Alpine Park, Fifth and F streets, features guest teacher from Guinea, West Africa. Cost is $15 for adults and free for children. A potluck dinner will follow the dance. 808-283-2968.
6-9 p.m. – New Moon Cacao Ritual Dream Journey led by Alessandra Milena at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. Participants are asked to take a yoga mat, blanket, pillow or bolster and a mug for “cacao elixir.” Tickets are $30-$60 and are available at alessandramilena.com/newmoonjourney. There will also be live music.
6-9 p.m. – Guest DJ performs at Manipura Juice Co., 110 E. First St., “a drug- and alcohol-free bar to meet like-minded people.”
7 p.m. – Multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter David Hyde performs at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
7-8:30 p.m. – Free showing of the film “Wild Hope: Catalyst for Change” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. The film is a 35-minute documentary on “deep spiritual connections to the natural world.” The film and discussion will be followed by a 15-minute Bureau of Land Management wildlands slideshow with information about the BLM draft management plan. Free food and a cash bar will be available.
7:30 p.m. – Troublesome Creek Daredevils play a high-energy bluegrass show at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
9 p.m. – D.J. Timmy performs at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St.
Sunday
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Buena Vista Farmer’s Market at South Main Town Square.
3 p.m. – Final day of Seven Peaks Festival, 14822 CR 350, features music by Tenille Townes, Dierks Bentley and Rapidgrass. For information on festival passes, camping and music lineup, visit sevenpeaksfestival.com.
Saguache
7 p.m. – Final day of Some Folk Fest at Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St., features performances by Jess Parsons and Bluebook. Tickets are $15.
Salida
10 a.m.-noon – Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science program at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., on monarch and other butterfly species, presented by Hannelore Gabriel. Free admission but donations accepted. centralcoloradohumanists.org.
Noon – Salida Sunrise Rotary Club hosts the Lucky Duck Race at Frantz Lake, with prizes awarded to ticket-holders of winning ducks. Cost per duck is $10. Tickets can be purchased at Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce or from Salida Sunrise Rotary members. Activities for kids begin at 10:30 a.m.
1 p.m. – Hogan & Moss perform at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
4 p.m. – Local duo Nasca & Nall performs at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
Monday
Howard
7:30-10:30 a.m. – Howard Volunteer Fire Department Labor Day Breakfast at the station, 8274 U.S. 50. Breakfast includes biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, coffee and juice. $7 suggested donation for adults and $5 suggested donation for kids’ breakfast. 719-942-4213 or 719-942-3353.
Saguache
7 p.m. – Bill Murray Monday at Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St., features a showing of “The Life Aquatic” with Steve Zissou. Tickets are $7.
Salida
6-8:30 p.m. – Irish Jam Session at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St. Acoustic instruments and singers of Irish/Celtic songs welcome. Round robin style.
Tuesday
Buena Vista
6 p.m. – Intermediate two-step and swing dance at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. Waltz lessons at 7:30 p.m. $5 per lesson or $8 for both lessons. Call Bill Rideout for info: 918-902-6094.
Salida
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – Kids Count in Colorado report at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. The event is put on by the Colorado Children’s Campaign and features a community luncheon and presentation. RSVP is required before Aug. 29 by contacting Andrea Carlstrom at acarlstrom@chaffeecounty.org.
5-7 p.m. – Tutu Two Tue performs at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
Wednesday
Nathrop
4:30-6 p.m. – The Bull Ring, “an entrepreneurial event,” sponsored by AARP, Central Colorado Economic Development Corp., Central Mountain Small Business Development Center and Collegiate Peaks Bank at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort, 15870 CR 162. More information and registration at 877-926-8300.
Salida
8:30-9:30 a.m. – Community Yoga with Trish Bews at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. Participants are asked to arrive early and take a yoga mat. $5 suggested donation. 719-221-9240.
9-10 a.m. – Free Paws for Exercise and Therapy Hike with dog trainer Laura Pintane. Hike is free but RSVP is required with Pintane at 719-539-2503 or by emailing LaurasDogTraining@msn.com. All participants in the hike receive a raffle ticket for the SalidaFit challenge.
6 p.m. – Sip ’n’ Paint with Saralee at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
