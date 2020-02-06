Today
Salida
5-7 p.m. – Free Middle School Talent Show at Salida High School auditorium, 26 Jones Ave., features performances by students from Salida Middle School, Crest Academy and Salida Montessori Charter School. Donations will be accepted. Beverages and snacks will be sold.
5-7 p.m. – Artist opening reception for Angelina Antilla and Jesse Miller Murphy at Paquette Gallery at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Admission is free. Complimentary beverages and snacks will be served.
6-9 p.m. – Teen Night at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St., offers arcade and video games for high school ages or older.
7-8 p.m. – Spondifferous plays all-original music at A Church, 419 D St. $5 cover charge.
9 p.m. – Karaoke at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
9 p.m. – DJDJ and Ladies’ Night at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St. DJDJ spins all genres.
Friday
Buena Vista
9 p.m. – All-female band The Sweet Lillies play high-energy, melodic tunes at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Cover charge is $10.
Coaldale
7 p.m. – Patsy O’Brien, singer and guitarist from Cork, Ireland, performs at Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road. Tickets are $15. RSVP to Bruce Warren, 719-530-0838 or bbppww@hotmail.com.
Cotopaxi
6-9 p.m. – Cotopaxi Firehouse Bingo at Deer Mountain Fire Station, 6181 Copper Gulch Road (CR 28). Doors and concessions open at 6 p.m.
Monarch Mountain
11-11:45 a.m. – Ski with a Naturalist, a tour cosponsored by U.S. Forest Service and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, begins at the sign near Ski Patrol at Monarch Mountain. A naturalist leads the tour on green runs to talk about the history, flora and fauna of the Monarch area. Daily lift ticket or season pass required to access lifts. Tour is free and open to all ages and abilities.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Drew Petersen plays guitar at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8:30 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 U.S. 50, and returns at 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult; ages 10-17 need a signed waiver. To reserve a space, call 719-539-6738 or sign up at the aquatic center.
5:30 p.m. – Chris Nasca and Friends with special guest guitarist Noah Pulver perform at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
6-7:30 p.m. – Women’s Singing Circle at Yoga Tonic, 132 E. First St. No experience necessary. $5-10 suggested donation.
6-7:30 p.m. – Free dragon-making workshop for all ages, in preparation for the Feb. 8 dragon parade, at Box of Bubbles, 206 E St.
7 p.m. – Bruce Hayes plays rhythm and Celtgrass music at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50. Free admission.
7-8:15 p.m. – Friday Dance Party features salsa lessons at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. Free admission but donations are accepted. Hugh Young, 719-221-2864.
7-8:30 p.m. – Further Speaker Series features ultra-athlete Travis Macy, author of “The Ultra Mindset,” hosted by Janie Hay and Emily Marquis at A Church, 419 D St. $10 cash or card. BYOB.
7-9 p.m. – Jive and Dive pool party for middle school students only at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50. Admission costs $5.
7-9 p.m. – Oscar-nominated film “Joker” is screened at Salida SteamPlant theater, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9; available at the box office or eventbrite.com/e/film-joker-tickets-90848019873.
7-10 p.m. – The Rusty Lungs band plays new and classic rock, alternative and country at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
Saturday
Buena Vista
9-10 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners, starts at northeast corner of East Main and Railroad streets.
1-3 p.m. – Banana Belt Stamp Club at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave. Open to beginners and experts. Guests welcome.
5:30-8:30 p.m. – Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy, a benefit for The Alliance at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St., features silent auction, lots of chocolate, sweet and savory food samples from Arkansas Valley restaurants, wine and beer samples and music. Tickets are $20 in advance at alliancechaffee.org/thealliance-events/, or $25 at the door. Transportation from Salida by Chaffee Shuttle available by emailing chocolatechaffee@gmail.com.
9 p.m. – Buffalo Ruckus performs roots, Americana, Southern soul, psychedelic postmodern avant-garde and experimental country-fried rock at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Cover charge is $10.
Monarch Mountain
7-10 a.m. – COSMIC Monarch Mountain Race the Divide, a grueling competitive ski mountaineering race to the top of the Continental Divide. Register at cosmicski.com/.
8 a.m.-4 p.m. – Telefestivus, a celebration of telemark skiing, features equipment demos, free telemark clinics, a “feats of strength” race, a social hike to Mirkwood, avalanche beacon practice and an “Airing of Grievances” group ski. Participants need a lift ticket or uphill pass to participate in events. Register and get schedule in demo area.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Guitarist David Timothy Dunn performs a variety of original tunes at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8:30 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and returns at 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult; ages 10-17 need a signed waiver. To reserve a space, call 719-539-6738 or sign up at the aquatic center.
9 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners around Salida, starts at the F Street bridge.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Foodshed Alliance Winter Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., features local food and handmade gifts.
1:30-3 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. 719-539-7877, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or monarch.mavericks@yahoo.com.
2 p.m. – Asia Fest 2020 Dragon Parade – everyone is welcome to join in or watch. Participants will meet at Alpine Park at 2 p.m.; parade starts about 2:15 p.m. and travels to Riverside Park, where art show awards will be announced and Colorado Asian Cultural Heritage Center Dragon & Lion Dance Association from Denver will perform. All activities are free.
6-9 p.m. – Adults-only Asia Fest 2020 Asian Fusion Lounge Disco Party at Salida SteamPlant ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features Southeast Asian food, entertainment, DJ and dancing. Swanky cocktail attire encouraged, with prizes for the swankiest. Cash bar. Tickets are $15, available online only at salidasteamplant.com.
Sunday
Buena Vista
10 a.m. – Central Colorado Humanists host a free Darwin Day celebration in the Buena Vista Community Center Piñon Room, 715 E. Main St., features a showing of “Nova ScienceNow” episode “Where Did We Come From?,” coffee and birthday cake. Open to all. Donations for scholarships will be accepted.
Salida
10 a.m. – Guidestone Colorado hosts an hour-long Hutchinson Homestead tour in connection with a recent Rocky Mountain PBS documentary at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Suggested donation is $5 per person. RSVP to leah@guidestonecolorado.org.
1-3 p.m. – Guidestone Colorado hosts an Old-Fashioned Valentine’s Tea Party at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50, with homemade finger sandwiches, scones and cookies in the historic ranch house, followed by making homemade Valentine’s Day cards and a craft. Cost is $20 per family. Register by Feb. 7 at GuidestoneColorado.org.
2 p.m. – Classical pianist Larry Porter plays Bach, Beethoven and Liszt at a solo St. Valentine’s Concert at A Church, 419 D St. Admission is $5 at the door.
2:30-4:30 p.m. – Salida Steam Plant, 220 W. Sackett Ave, presents the film “Rodin” in its Art on Film series. The film follows the career of sculptor Auguste Rodin. Cash bar and concessions will be available. Tickets cost $8 and are available at the box office.
Monday
Buena Vista
5:30-6:30 p.m. – Qigong at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave. 719-395-8700.
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
8-10 p.m. – Adult Soak at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, features hot-tub-like, 104-degree temperature in the center’s leisure pool. For ages 18 and older. Admission costs $8.
Tuesday
Buena Vista
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Buena Vista Celtic and Old-Time Music Jam at Creekside Gathering Place, 203 Cedar St. Take an instrument and a tune to share. All abilities are welcome. Free, but donations accepted. 719-395-6704.
7:15-8:30 p.m. – Adult hip-hop dance at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. 719-395-1939.
Howard
Noon – Pleasant Valley Club Community Potluck at Howard Hall, 5510 CR 45. A main dish, dessert and beverages will be provided. Take a side dish to share. A $5 donation is suggested for guests.
Salida
7-9 p.m. – Oscar-nominated documentary film “Honeyland” is screened at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. The Macedonian entry is also nominated for best foreign language film. Cash bar and concessions will be available. Tickets cost $9 and are available at the box office or eventbrite.com/e/film-honeyland-tickets-90853279605.
7-9 p.m. – Jim Nowak gives a presentation on the dZi Foundation, which works in partnership with remote communities in Nepal to create lasting improvements in their quality of life, at A Church, 419 D St. Admission is $5 at the door.
Wednesday
Buena Vista
Noon-2 p.m. – Young at Heart Monthly Luncheon Potluck for those older than 55 at Buena Vista Community Center Aspen Room, 715 E. Main St. For information, call Ron or Linda Rak at 303-456-9058.
7 p.m. – Open Mike Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Salida
9 a.m. – La Groupe Francais Debutantes, a free French conversational group, meets at The Book Haven, 109 N. F St. 719-221-0157.
6-8:30 p.m. – Free Community Game Night at A Church, 419 D St., features a potluck and games for all ages.
