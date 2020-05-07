Editor’s note: Most social events have been canceled due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following events, most of which are online, were scheduled as of press time but are subject to change.
Daily Events
All day – Chaffee’s Got Talent Facebook group lets viewers enjoy live music, funny moments and other local entertainment.
All day – Salida SteamPlant hosts online virtual cinema screenings of “Someone Somewhere” through June 1. In this Parisian bittersweet romance from Cédric Klapisch, warehouse employee Rémy (François Civil) and research assistant Mélanie (Ana Girardot) have never met, but they live parallel lives: They reside in neighboring apartment buildings, ride the same subway route and are troubled by bouts of insomnia and depression. As they stumble through psychotherapy, dating apps, fainting spells and family visits, the seemingly star-crossed duo orbit around each other but remain just out of reach. French with English subtitles. Virtual tickets are $10 at salidasteamplant.com. A portion of ticket sales are returned to the SteamPlant’s film programming budget.
All day – This week, the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum in Leadville continues its remote programming with an interactive exhibit about the mining history of California Gulch.
The exhibit, overlaid on a 1992 painting of California Gulch as it appeared in 1910, includes information about geology of the region and mining operations that took place there, details on infrastructure used and comparisons of the area then and now.
Participants can view the painting with icons incorporated that, when clicked, explain different aspects of mining at California Gulch and how it became so lucrative.
Access the new virtual exhibit and see past installments of the museum’s remote exhibits through its website, mininghalloffame.org/page/exhibits.
All day – Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County hosts its “Bid Big and Stay Home” online fundraiser with an auction of numerous items and services donated from local businesses, which will run through May 23. There’s also Fund a Future, an opportunity to donate to the club’s budget for programming. To access the auction and Fund a Future, visit bgcchaffee.org/.
Today
7 p.m. – Patrice Pike weekly online concerts, a Facebook event.
Friday
All day throughout May – Celebrate our students and seniors during their last month of school. Decorate your yard, window or a tree to show your support for all kids in the community. Make it extra flashy with lights, posters, banners, pinwheels, flamingos, whatever you have.
3 p.m. – “Fridays at Three” Salida Talk with Jimmy and Mark, a Facebook webinar event. Go to Facebook groups Salida Talk. After registering for the webinar, you will receive a confirmation email about joining the webinar.
Monday
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity. Only takeout and delivery orders are available.
6 p.m. – Online Concert: Robin Barnes, a Facebook and Instagram event. Barnes, last year’s Salida Jazz Fest headliner, brings her soulful sound online for weekly concerts.
