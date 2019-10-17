Today
Salida
8-10:30 a.m. – Free Google Analytics for Main Street Business workshop at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. Attendees are encouraged to take a laptop. RSVP to info@salidachamber.org or 719-539-2068. Space is limited.
2-3 p.m. – Pink Day Tea for breast cancer awareness at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center café, 1000 Rush Drive, features tea, coffee, treats, gift bags, drawings for free giveaways and tours of the hospital’s mammography suite. 719-207-2088.
5-9 p.m. – Craft for a Cause at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, benefits Chipeta Mountain Project, which will receive 20 percent of proceeds after 5 p.m. Live entertainment by Snake and the Rabbit from 5-7 p.m.
6 p.m. – Movie Night: “McFarland USA” at A Church, 419 D St., features a potluck and games for all ages.
6-8 p.m. – Partnership for Community Action hosts Salida Soup at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Participants taking a potluck item and a $5 donation may vote on the evening’s project presentations. Come in costume for a special prize.
6-9 p.m. – Teen Night at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St., offers arcade and video games for high school ages or older.
6:30 p.m. – Book release and signing event for “Blood, Booze, and Whores, the History of Salida, Colorado, Volume 1: 1880-1881” by Steve Chapman at The Book Haven, 109 N. F St.
9 p.m. – Karaoke at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
9 p.m. – DJDJ and Ladies’ Night at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St. DJDJ spins all genres.
Friday
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – David Tipton plays Chapman stick at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
9 a.m.-2 p.m. – Camp Fridays at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. Salida Recreation provides activities for ages 5-8. Each day costs $20. Take a lunch and water. Participants must pre-register and have a liability waiver on file at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center.
5-8 p.m. – Cause for the Paws, a fundraiser for Ark-Valley Humane Society, features live music, food, drinks, raffle prizes and games at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. ark-valley.org/causeforthe paws.
5:30 p.m. – Saguache County band RoadRunners plays at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
Saturday
Buena Vista
9-10 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners, starts at northeast corner of East Main and Railroad streets.
9-11 a.m. – 19th annual Pumpkin Giveaway at First Colorado Land Office, 306 E. Main St.
4-10 p.m. – BV Great American Beer Festival and live music at The Jailhouse Craft Beer Bar, 412 E. Main St. Fred Morrison and Tom Campbell of Airing of Grievances will play.
8 p.m. – Raye Zaragoza & Rising Appalachia perform at Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 day of show. Children younger than 12 admitted free.
9 p.m. – The Blind Pigs play soulful gypsy music at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Cost is $10.
Crestone
7-10 p.m. – The High Vibes perform at The Cloud Station, 222 S. Cottonwood St.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Music with Chris Nasca at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Saguache
8:30-9:30 a.m. – Health and Safety Event at Saguache County Courthouse, 501 Fourth St., features informational sessions, free smoke/CO2 detectors, first aid kits, fire extinguishers, door prizes, booths and free food and music.
3-6 p.m. – Domestic Violence Awareness Month event at Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St., features an arts exhibit, a performance by the Shumei Kikari Taiko Drummers, a motivational speaker, refreshments and information booths. Hosted by the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office and Saguache County Victim Services Unit. 719-655-2544.
Salida
9 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners around Salida, starts at the F Street bridge.
9-11 a.m. – 19th annual Pumpkin Giveaway at First Colorado Land Office, 7385 W. U.S. 50.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – ShedFest: A Foodshed Celebration & Final Farmers Market of the Season at Alpine Park celebrates the culmination of the 2019 Farmers Market Season.
9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Extended Technique Guitar Workshop with John Drew Petersen at Rocky Mountain Guitars, 133 E. First St. Learn about modern acoustic styles. One-hour lunch break. Class is free. Preregistration is required at jdpmm99@gmail.com or 719-207-5452.
6:15-8:15 p.m. – Learn-to-Dance Lesson at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. Open to anyone who wants to dance. No experience or partner required.
7-9:30 p.m. – Salida Contra Dance at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., features music by the Virginia Creepers and a dessert potluck. Beginning lesson at 7 p.m., music from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Admission is $7 or $5 for Arkansas Valley Music and Dance members.
7 p.m. – Local dance band The Rusty Lungs perform at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
Monday
Buena Vista
5:30-6:30 p.m. – Qigong at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave. 395-8700.
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
