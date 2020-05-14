Editor’s note: Most social events have been canceled due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following events, most of which are online, were scheduled as of press time but are subject to change.
Daily Events
All day – Chaffee’s Got Talent Facebook group lets viewers enjoy live music, funny moments and other local entertainment.
All day – Salida SteamPlant hosts online screenings of “Someone Somewhere” through June 1. In this Parisian bittersweet romance, warehouse employee Rémy (François Civil) and research assistant Mélanie (Ana Girardot) have never met, but they live parallel lives. As they stumble through psychotherapy, dating apps, fainting spells and family visits, the seemingly star-crossed duo orbit around each other but remain just out of reach. French with English subtitles. Virtual tickets are $10 at salidasteamplant.com. A portion of ticket sales are returned to the SteamPlant’s film programming budget.
All day – The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum in Leadville continues its interactive exhibit about the mining history of California Gulch. The exhibit, overlaid on a 1992 painting of California Gulch as it appeared in 1910, includes information about geology, mining operations and comparisons of the area then and now. Viewers can click on parts of the painting to learn about different aspects of mining at California Gulch. Access this and other virtual exhibits at mininghalloffame.org/page/exhibits.
All day – Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County hosts its “Bid Big and Stay Home” online fundraiser with an auction of numerous items and services donated from local businesses, which will run through May 23. There’s also Fund a Future, an opportunity to donate to the club’s budget for programming. To access the auction and Fund a Future, visit bgcchaffee.org/.
All day – The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County geranium sale accepts online orders until May 22 at lwvchaffeecounty.org. One-gallon containers available in red, salmon and pink cost $16 each. Pickup will be from 2-5 p.m. June 2 at Buena Vista Library or Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St. Call Ellen Olson at 719-395-4855.
All day – Collegiate Peaks Forum Series presents Switch Energy Alliance Chairman Dr. Scott Tinker’s new movie, “Switch On,” for free online viewing from now until May 21. The film explores how energy and ingenuity can improve individual lives and countries. Tinker will be featured in a Zoom Q&A session at 7 p.m. May 21. To view the film, visit switchon.org/films/switch-on and use the “Sign Up For Free” button to create a login. A trailer for the film will also be available.
Today
All day – Guidestone Colorado plant sale preorders accepted at GuidestoneColorado.org for pickup on May 16. Basil, broccoli, cabbage, chard, kale, lettuce and tomatoes will be available.
7 p.m. – Patrice Pike weekly online concerts, a Facebook event.
7 p.m. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosts a free Learn to Hunt webinar series on Zoom. This week’s topic is understanding and using free statistics to plan big game hunts. Register at bit.ly/LearnToHuntCPW. Additional webinars will take place every Thursday through June 11.
Friday
All day throughout May – Celebrate our students and seniors during their last month of school. Decorate your yard, window or a tree to show your support for all kids in the community. Make it extra flashy with lights, posters, banners, pinwheels, flamingos, whatever you have.
All day – Guidestone Colorado plant sale preorders accepted at GuidestoneColorado.org for pickup on May 16. Basil, broccoli, cabbage, chard, kale, lettuce and tomatoes will be available.
3 p.m. – “Fridays at Three” Salida Talk with Jimmy and Mark, a Facebook webinar event. Go to Facebook groups Salida Talk. After registering for the webinar, you will receive a confirmation email about joining the webinar.
Saturday
4-5 p.m. – Historic Ute Theatre in Saguache presents an online workshop, “The Power of Writing Badly,” for anyone who ever wanted to write but struggles with insecurity, procrastination or resistance. Participation is limited to 20; preregister by emailing info@historicutetheatre.com or calling 719-427-1080 with your name and phone number, and you will be contacted with more info.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Guidestone Colorado plant sale orders can be picked up at the school and community farm on Holman Avenue in Salida. Must preorder by May 15.
Sunday
1-4 p.m. – Historic Ute Theatre in Saguache presents an online workshop, “The Power of Writing Badly,” for anyone who ever wanted to write but struggles with insecurity, procrastination or resistance. Participation is limited to 20; preregister by emailing info@historicutetheatre.com or calling 719-427-1080 with your name and phone number, and you will be contacted with more info.
Monday
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity. Only takeout and delivery orders are available.
Noon-1:30 p.m. – Central Mountain Small Business Development Center facilitated a free “Power of WE (Women Entrepreneurs)” webinar focusing on how to be an innovative and effective entrepreneur and/or small business in a changing business climate. To register, visit clients.coloradosbdc.org/reg.aspx?mode=event&event=400400034.
6 p.m. – Online Concert: Robin Barnes, a Facebook and Instagram event. Barnes, last year’s Salida Jazz Fest headliner, brings her soulful sound online for weekly concerts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.