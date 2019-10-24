Today
Buena Vista
5-8 p.m. – Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours at Central Colorado Regional Airport, 27960 CR 319. $7 cash at door; everyone welcome.
6-8 p.m. – Volunteer Appreciation Open House at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. The U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and Colorado Mountain Club will recognize volunteers with door prizes, light refreshments, free beer vouchers. Admission is free.
Salida
6-8 p.m. – Bluegrass Jam Session at Rocky Mountain Guitars, 133 E. First St. Take an instrument(s) and a tune to share. For more information contact Tom Plant at tom.plant@mac.com or Dale Anderson at dzen29@yahoo.com.
6-9 p.m. – Teen Night at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St., offers arcade and video games for high school ages or older.
9 p.m. – Karaoke at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
9 p.m. – DJDJ and Ladies’ Night at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St. DJDJ spins all genres.
Friday
Buena Vista
6:30-9:30 p.m. – The Creekside Gathering hosts a game and fellowship night at 203 Cedar St. Judy at 395-8230 or Esther at 720-412-8275.
9 p.m. – Denver funk quartet the Magic Beans performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Cover charge is $10.
Coaldale
7 p.m. – Live music at Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road, features Pint & a Half, Jahil Bragassa and others. Tickets are $12 at the door. BYOB. To RSVP, call Bruce at 719-530-0838.
Saguache
1-7 p.m. – Foreign Film Friday at Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St., features performances by Shumei Hikari Taiko Drummers and Koji Nakamura, Japanese crafts for kids, family-friendly films with English subtitles. Afternoon events are by donation, $10 for evening events.
Salida
2-3:30 p.m. Trick-or-treating for kids at Columbine Manor Care Center, 530 W. 16th St.
3:30 p.m. – Habitat Home Dedication Celebration at 500 Crestone Ave., dedicates a “recycled” Habitat for Humanity home to a new family.
7 p.m. – Chris Nasca and Carey Nall play an acoustic set at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
9 p.m. – Ragged Mountain Bluegrass performs at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
Saturday
Buena Vista
9-10 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners, starts at northeast corner of East Main and Railroad streets.
Noon-4 p.m. – “How to Talk with Somebody Who Sees It Differently” Workshop at Congregational Church, 217 Crossman Ave. Suggested $35 donation. Call 719-395-4166 to register.
Crestone
3 p.m. – Film screening of “Alternative Endings” at Colorado College Campus Baca conference center, presented by Informed Final Choices and Crestone End of Life Project.
Nathrop
8-9 p.m. – Free Spellbound Magic and Mystery show at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort, 15870 CR 162, features illusions, interactive theater and comedy by Mark Weidhaas.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Americana duo Pint & a Half performs at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
9 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners around Salida, starts at the F Street bridge.
1:30-4 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. 539-7877, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or monarch.mavericks@yahoo.com.
2-3 p.m. – Community Digital Cleanse at Yoga Olas, 229 F St. Free information and planning session. RSVP at yogaolas.com/schedule.
5-7 p.m. – Tenderfoot Bluegrass Band performs a free show at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
6-9 p.m. – 13th annual KHEN Halloween Bash at Salida Steamplant ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features music by FEMBOT, costume contest and prizes. $15 at the door. khen.org.
7 p.m. – Colorado Springs duo Roma Ransom plays pop, reggae, gypsy, jazz, funk and soul at Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, 144 W. First St.
7-9 p.m. – Halloween Party and Costume Contest at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St., features prizes, raffle, best costume couples and singles contest. Co-sponsored by Ark Valley High Rollers and The 146 Taphouse.
Sunday
Buena Vista
3-5 p.m. – Montessori Intergenerational Learning Communities at 29780 U.S. 24 N. offers information on support for child care/education for young children and care for aging adults at home. Lisa@Montessoriilc.com.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Pumpkins and Wine at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120, offers a pumpkin to carve and a glass of wine. Tools and pumpkins provided. Cost is $10 and a nonperishable food donation.
Salida
6:45-9 p.m. – Poetry Live at the Paquette at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features three poets speaking on the themes of life and death in celebration of the Day of the Dead, plus an open mike segment with sign-ups starting at 6:45 p.m. Admission is free but donations accepted.
Saguache
7 p.m. – “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari,” a 1920 silent film, is shown with a live musical score from Denver at the Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St. Tickets cost $7 at the door.
Monday
Buena Vista
5:30-6:30 p.m. – Qigong at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave. 395-8700.
Nathrop
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Free workshop, “New Year and New Employment Laws,” at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort pavilion, 15870 CR 162, provides information on the changing landscape and tools to help manage it.
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
Tuesday
Buena Vista
6-9 p.m. – Buena Vista Heritage hosts the Haunted Carnival/Nightmare at Turner Farm, with spooky characters, ghost stories and family-friendly activities at the historic farm, 829 W. Main St. Admission costs $5.
Salida
5:30-7 p.m. – Artist Reception at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 1000 Rush Drive, for the four artists whose work was featured in the hospital’s rotating art exhibits this year. Open to public; 25 percent of proceeds from art sales are donated to HRRMC Foundation. 719-530-2270.
Wednesday
Buena Vista
6-9 p.m. – Buena Vista Heritage hosts the Haunted Carnival/Nightmare at Turner Farm, with spooky characters, ghost stories and family-friendly activities at the historic farm, 829 W. Main St. Admission costs $5.
Salida
4:30 p.m. – Spooktacular Family Fun at Salida Natural Grocers, 200 F St., features healthier treats, DIY snacks and bag decoration station for trick-or-treating, designed for the whole family.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Free Salida old-time music jam at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50. All abilities welcome. Take your instrument(s) and a tune to share. Led by fiddler Andrea Earley Coen, 970-309-3175.
