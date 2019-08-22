Today
Buena Vista
6 p.m. – Beginner two-step and swing dance at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. Line dancing at 7:30. $5 per lesson or $8 for both lessons. Call Bill Ridout for info: 918-902-6094.
6-9 p.m. – A.J. Fullerton performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Salida
4-8 p.m. – Third annual KHEN Back to School Block Party on Third Street between E and F streets features live music, food, art and a bouncy house.
5-7 p.m. – Harper Powell & Friends perform traditional folk, old-time and original music at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
6-8 p.m. – Bluegrass Jam Session at Rocky Mountain Guitars, 133 E. First St. Take an instrument(s) and a tune to share. For more information contact Tom Plant at tom.plant@mac.com or Dale Anderson at dzen29@yahoo.com.
7 p.m. – Free movie night showing of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” at A Church, 419 D St. Pizza, popcorn and drinks will be available.
7:30 p.m. – David McDonald Trio performs bluegrass and folk music at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
7:30-9 p.m. – Comedian Dusty Slay at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $18 in advance, $20 the day of the show, and can be purchased at the box office or salidasteamplant.com. Cash bar and concessions will be available.
9 p.m. – Karaoke at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
9 p.m. – DJ Timmy and Ladies’ Night at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St. DJDJ spins all genres.
Friday
Buena Vista
6-9 p.m. – Original blues singer Barb Maxey performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
6:30-9:30 p.m. – The Creekside Gathering hosts a game and fellowship night at 203 Cedar St. Judy at 395-8230 or Esther at 720-412-8275.
10 p.m. – The Aquaducks play “high octane” funk and soul at The Lariat, 206 Main St. Tickets are $10.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Acoustic guitarist John Drew Peterson performs at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
7:30 a.m. – Spirit Hike, an 8-11 mile hike led by Lisa VonderHaar, starts at Safeway parking lot, 232 G St., with carpooling to the hiking site. This week’s hike will be Major Creek. 970-531-0574.
2-4 p.m. – Chess Club at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St. Info: 719-221-4017; leave message.
6 p.m. – Swing dancing at Salida Community Center, 305 F St., presented by Swing-n-Salida. For more information, contact Kindle at 719-207-6993 or Hugh Young at salidaswing@icloud.com.
6:30 p.m. – Blue Rooster performs “new and used” blues at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
6:30 p.m. – Composer, singer-songwriter and acoustic guitar player Hiroya Tsukamoto performs at Salida School of Yoga, 131 E. First St. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. RSVP is required by calling 808-283-2968.
7 p.m. – Alternative rock band The High Vibes performs at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
7-9 p.m. – CMC Big Band kicks off the Salida JazzFest with a free concert at Salida SteamPlant ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
7:30 p.m. – Paper Moon Shiners play vintage songs and original tunes inspired by American music from the early 20th century at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
Saturday
Buena Vista
9 a.m. – 23rd annual Buena Vista Heritage King Boletus Mushroom Festival, starts at American Legion Post No. 55, 338 N. Railroad St., with a morning seminar by mushroom expert Ellen Jacobson and members of the Colorado Mycological Society. In the afternoon, attendees will carpool to a mushroom foray. The festival continues Sundays with more forays. Tickets cost $100 and include lunch on Saturday and Sunday, as well as wine and cheeses. For information and registration, call 719-395-8458. buenavistaheritage.org.
9-10 a.m. – Community Dog Walk presented by Gone to the Dogs and led by volunteers, starts at 300 E. Main St.
1-3 p.m. – Banana Belt Stamp Club at Buena Vista Library. All levels welcome. 303-915-9572, bananabeltstampclub@live.com.
6 p.m. – You Knew Me When plays folk and rock music at Eddyline Brewery, 102 Linderman Ave.
6-9 p.m. – Pint & A Half performs country, blues and folk at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
10 p.m. – Allman Brothers tribute band My Blue Sky performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets cost $10.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Guitar player Brian Waldrip entertains at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Salida Farmers Market at Alpine Park at Fifth and F streets.
9-10 a.m. – Community Dog Walk starts at F Street bridge, presented by Gone to the Dogs and led by Gone to the Dogs staff and volunteers.
11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. – Second annual Salida JazzFest in Riverside Park features the Chris Kroger Trio at 11 a.m., followed by Equinox at 1 p.m., flamenco guitarist Miguel Espinoza at 3 p.m., Academy Jazz Ensemble at 5 p.m. and headliner Robin Barnes with special guests Pat Casey and Alexey Marti at 7:30 p.m. A fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. over Tenderfoot Mountain. All events are free and open to the public.
1:30-4 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. 539-7877, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or monarch.mavericks@yahoo.com.
7:30 p.m. – Nasca, Johnston and Guests perform at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
7:30 p.m. – Motenko performs at Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, 144 W. First St.
9 p.m. – DJ Timmy performs at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St.
Sunday
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Buena Vista Farmers Market at South Main Town Square.
1 p.m. – You Knew Me When plays folk and rock music at Eddyline Brewery, 102 Linderman Ave.
Salida
9:30 a.m. – Short-form tai chi in Riverside Park behind the Salida Rotary Scout Hut. Inquire at Tribal Rugs, 719-539-5363.
1 p.m. – Pint & A Half performs country, folk and blues tunes at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
5-7 p.m. – Salida JazzFest final day features a free performance by 21/3 with Richard Cunico on the Salida SteamPlant Plaza, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
7-9 p.m. – Poetry Live at the Paquette features poet Aaron Abeyta of Gunnison and Nathrop poet Doann Houghton-Alico at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Sign-up for an open mike segment begins at 6:45 p.m. 719-539-0933 or 719-539-2626.
Monday
Buena Vista
5:30-6:30 p.m. – Qigong at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave. 395-8700.
Tuesday
Salida
5-7 p.m. – Tutu Two Tue performs at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
Wednesday
Salida
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Old-Timey Jam Session at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50. Take instrument(s) and a tune to share.
7-8:30 p.m. – Travelogue: Zambia, presented by Darcie Smith, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $5, and a cash bar will be available.
8 p.m. – Comedy on the Rocks with Mike Stanley and special guest Jodee Champion at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St. The event is presented by Integrity Tattoo and Poncha Lodge. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
