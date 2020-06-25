Editor’s note: Most social events have been canceled due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following events, most of which are online, were scheduled as of press time but are subject to change.
Daily Events
All day – Chaffee’s Got Talent Facebook group lets viewers enjoy live music, funny moments and other local entertainment.
All day – Salida SteamPlant hosts online screenings through today of “Blackfish,” a documentary about a performing orca that has killed several people while in captivity. Virtual tickets cost $5 at salidasteamplant.com.
All day – Salida SteamPlant hosts online screenings through July 3 of “I Am Not Your Negro,” based on James Baldwin’s unfinished book, “Remember This House,” about Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual tickets cost $6.99 at salidasteamplant.com, and the file for the film never expires.
All day – Salida SteamPlant hosts online screenings through July 3 of “Whose Streets,” a look at the Ferguson, Missouri, uprising after unarmed teenager Michael Brown was killed by police. Virtual tickets cost $6.99 at salidasteamplant.com, and the file for the film never expires.
All day – Salida SteamPlant hosts online screenings through July 3 of “Toni Morrison – The Pieces I Am,” on the life of author Toni Morrison, who was inspired to write because no one took a “little black girl” seriously. Virtual tickets cost $6.99 at salidasteamplant.com, and the file for the film never expires.
All day – The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum in Leadville continues its interactive exhibit about the mining history of California Gulch. The exhibit, overlaid on a 1992 painting of California Gulch as it appeared in 1910, includes information about geology, mining operations and comparisons of the area then and now. Viewers can click on parts of the painting to learn about different aspects of mining at California Gulch. Access this and other virtual exhibits at mininghalloffame.org/page/exhibits.
Today
6-7:30 p.m. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosts a Southeast Angler Roundtable webinar with discussion on fishing forecasts and proposed changes to statewide regulations, along with a chance to ask questions about area fisheries. Anyone can attend online but must register in advance at cpw-state-co.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Uhik_jJqTVaQFeuB5n8UMA. After registration, information will be provided about joining the Zoom session.
7 p.m. – Patrice Pike weekly online concerts, a Facebook event.
Friday
3 p.m. – “Fridays at Three” Salida Talk with Jimmy and Mark, a Facebook webinar event. Go to Facebook groups Salida Talk. After registering for the webinar, you will receive a confirmation email about joining the webinar.
Saturday
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets. Social distancing guidelines must be followed.
Sunday
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Farmers Market at South Main Town Square. Social distancing guidelines must be followed.
Monday
11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. – Historic Ute Theatre in Saguache hosts a free week-long virtual summer camp, Saguache Story Camp Session 2: Hidden Treasure, for kids ages 6-12. Kids will go on a scavenger hunt around their homes and create one themselves. Additional Zoom sessions are at the same time July 2 and 3. Register at historicutetheatre.com.
6 p.m. – Online Concert: Robin Barnes, a Facebook and Instagram event. Barnes, last year’s Salida Jazz Fest headliner, brings her soulful sound online for weekly concerts.
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
