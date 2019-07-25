Today
Buena Vista
9:30-11 a.m. – Junior Rangers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife is an opportunity for kids ages 5-11 to explore the natural world at the BV Community Center, 715 E. Main St. This week’s topic is Critters with Wings. cpw.state.co.us or 719-539-3771 for info.
6 p.m. – Gene Farrar plays Americana tunes for Concerts in the Park in McPhelemy Park.
8 p.m. – The double bill of Ezra Bell and The Ghost of Paul Revere play a mixture of Americana folk, rock and bluegrass at the Surf Hotel’s Ivy Ballroom, 1012 Front Loop. Tickets cost $15 in advance at ivyballroom.com or $18 at the door.
Leadville
1-2:30 p.m. – Junior Rangers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife is an opportunity for kids ages 5-11 to explore the natural world at Ice Palace Park. This week’s topic is Critters with Wings. cpw.state.co.us or 719-539-3771 for info.
5:30 p.m. – How to talk to your children about sexual assault in English, presented by Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Abuse at Advocates of Lake County office, 711 Harrison ave. Spanish session at 6:30 p.m. Child care available.
Poncha Springs
6:30 p.m. – 4-H Fashion Review at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
Salida
7 p.m. – Bonnie Culpepper performs at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
Friday
Buena Vista
6 p.m. – Chris Arellano performs “Nuevo Americana” at The Lariat, 206 Main St.
7 p.m. – Taarka performs indie folk, “gypsy jazz” and bluegrass at The Beach at South Main, 701 Front Loop.
10 p.m. – Bonnie Blue performs rock, country, soul and blues at The Lariat, 206 Main St. $10 cover charge.
Fairplay
10 a.m. – Mosquito Range Heritage Initiative hosts a Limber Grove Trail hike as part of the 71st annual Burro Days. 719-836-244; burrodays.com.
6 p.m. – TGIFairplay Free Concert Series on Fifth Street features free live music with The Nacho Men. Beer and wine sales benefit the Friends of the Fairplay Community, 719-836-2622.
Leadville
9 a.m. – Start of Leadville Mountain Bike Stage Race, a three-day race covering the Leadville Trail 100 course. Day 1 is 42 miles. Each day ends with live music, food and beer. Info and registration at leadvilleraceseries.com.
Poncha Springs
5 p.m. – Mountain States Ranch Rodeo and Calcutta at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
5-7 p.m. – Acoustic guitarist John Drew Peterson performs at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
8 p.m. – Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo Dance at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
Salida
7:30 a.m. – Spirit Hike, an 8- to 11-mile hike with nature-based mindfulness meditation. Meet at north parking area of Salida Safeway at 7:30 a.m. for carpooling. For more information, call Lisa at SoulTerra, 970-531-0574.
1 p.m. – River Tribe Drum & Dance Troupe performs at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
6:30 p.m. – Blue Rooster performs “new and used” bluegrass at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
7 p.m. – Nasca and Nall perform a free show at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
7 p.m. – Singer-songwriter Rupert Wates performs acoustic, melodic art and folk, jazz, vaudeville and cabaret sounds at A Church, 419 D St. “Bring your own beer.” Tickets cost $12 in advance at brownpapertickets.com/event/4293471 or $15 at the door.
8-10 p.m. – Hymn for Her plays “juiced-up backwoods country blues with a dose of desert rock psychedelia” at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50. Free admission.
Saturday
Buena Vista
11 a.m. – Novel Nomads/Groovespeak at Watershed, 410 E. Main St. Dancers at 11 a.m.; band at 1 p.m.
5-8 p.m. – Shaun Peace Band performs at House Rock Kitchen, 421 E. Main St.
6 p.m. – Chris Arellano performs Americana, country and blues at The Lariat, 206 Main St.
10 p.m. – 11-piece Afro-funk group Atomga performs at The Lariat, 206 Main St. Tickets are $10.
Fairplay
9 a.m. – 71st annual Burro Days features llama race, kids’ pack dog races, live music, barbecue and barn dance plus art, craft and food booths, rides, gunfights and more. Full schedule at burrodays.com. 719-836-2622.
Leadville
8 p.m. – Chicago quintet Dos Santos melds Latin and progressive American music at the Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Ave. Tickets cost $20 in advance, $25 the day of the show at TaborOperaHouse.net and at the box office.
Poncha Springs
8 a.m. – Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120. See schedule at chaffeecountyfair.com.
5-7 p.m. – Acoustic guitarist Briony K. Hunn performs at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
7:30 a.m. – The Beas Knees Citizens Race, a 5.4-mile trail race beginning and ending near Riverside Park, honors late U.S. Forest Service Ranger Brett Beasley. It is followed by the boys’ and girls’ National High School Trail Championships at 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Registration costs $20; register at nationalhighschooltrailchampionships.com.
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
9-11 a.m. – De Anza Lecture and Hike, presented by Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, at Salida Museum, 106½ U.S. 50, tells the story of Juan Bautista de Anza, governor of the Spanish province of New Mexico, and his 1779 military campaign. Optional hike follows his path. Each part costs $5 for GARNA members, $10 for nonmembers. Registration for both is required at garna.org or by calling GARNA at 719-539-5106.
6 p.m. – Jane Anderson plays a free show at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
7 p.m. – Blues prodigy Grant Sabin performs a free show at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
7:30 p.m. – Salida Aspen Concerts presents singers from the Aspen Opera Center performing music from popular American composers of the 19th and 20th centuries at Salida High School, 26 Jones Ave. Tickets are $20. Students are admitted free with an accompanying adult, who may purchase one ticket for $10 at the door.
Sunday
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Farmers Market at South Main Town Square.
5-9 p.m. – Chain Station performs at River Runners, 801 Front Loop.
6-9 p.m. – The Powell Brothers perform country and Americana tunes at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Fairplay
7 a.m. – 71st annual Burro Days features pack burro and outhouse races, cowboy church, pancake breakfast, parade and equine talent show, plus art, craft and food booths, rides, gunfights and more. Full schedule at burrodays.com; 719-836-2622.
Leadville
2 p.m. – The Denver Concert Band’s 38-member summer band performs at the Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Ave. Tickets are $20 at TaborOperaHouse.net and at the box office.
Poncha Springs
1-4 p.m. – Open class entries accepted at Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120. See separate schedule.
Salida
1 p.m. – Double-bill performance by Pint & A Half and Moody Little Sister at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
Monday
Buena Vista
6-9 p.m. – Country and Americana group The Powell Brothers performs at The Lariat, 206 Main St.
Poncha Springs
8 a.m. – Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120. See schedule at chaffeecountyfair.com.
Tuesday
Buena Vista
6-9 p.m. – The Powell Brothers perform country and Americana music at The Lariat, 206 Main St.
Poncha Springs
9 a.m. – Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120. See schedule at chaffeecountyfair.com.
Salida
10-11 a.m. – Tots on Tuesdays offers nature games, arts, crafts, stories, songs and discovery with Colorado Parks and Wildlife for kids ages 2-4 in Riverside Park. This week’s topic is Touch a Boat or a Float. cpw.state.co.us or 719-539-3771 for info.
7:30 p.m. – 5-piece acoustic Americana band Gingerbomb performs at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets are $12 in advance at brownpapertickets.com, Free the Monkey, Gathering Grounds Coffee, Salida Dermatology and Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce or $15 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Buena Vista
3-6 p.m. – Pet treat tasting at Tractor Supply Co., 130 Harrison Ave., features a variety of treats for pets to try. Ark-Valley Humane Society will be on site. Free and open to the public.
Poncha Springs
8 a.m. – Chaffee County Fair and Rodeo at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120. See schedule at chaffeecountyfair.com.
Salida
10-11:30 a.m. – Junior Rangers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife is an opportunity for kids ages 5-11 to explore the natural world in Riverside Park. This week’s topic is Live Life Outdoors Day. cpw.state.co.us or 719-539-3771 for info.
