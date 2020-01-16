Today
Buena Vista
7 p.m. – Bow Wow Film Festival in the Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop, features 90 minutes of short dog-themed films. Tickets cost $10 at ivyballroom.com.
Monarch Mountain
All day – Veterans Ski Day at Monarch Mountain features $35 lift tickets, free beginner clinics at 10 a.m. and complimentary coffee and doughnuts for veterans. Veterans must present proof of service in the Monarch Room in the main lodge.
Salida
8-10 a.m. – Good Business Colorado offers a free presentation on state political issues that affect local small business owners at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. Space is limited. RSVP to info@salidachamber.org or 719-539-2068.
6-8 p.m. – Partnership for Community Action hosts Salida Soup at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Participants taking a potluck item and a $5 donation may vote on the evening’s project presentations.
6:15-9 p.m. – Friends of Salida Skateparks silent auction and movie night at A Church, 419 D St., is a fundraiser for a new skate park.
Friday
Buena Vista
7:15-11 p.m. – Rocky Mountain Ranch Dance at Adventure Unlimited’s Ranch Valerie Lodge, 1832 CR 366. All are welcome for an evening of contra dancing. $25 per person at the door.
9 p.m. – Musketeer Gripweed performs “American revival, stomp, shake and holla” music at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Cover charge is $10.
Cotopaxi
6-9 p.m. – Cotopaxi Firehouse Bingo at Deer Mountain Fire Station, 6181 Copper Gulch Road (CR 28). Doors and concessions open at 6 p.m.
Monarch Mountain
10 a.m.-1 p.m – Kids on Lifts and Lids on Kids at Monarch Mountain emphasizes helmet fitting and the proper way for kids to ride a chair lift. Twenty free helmets will be available for kids at 10 a.m. in the Pioneer Room.
11-11:45 a.m. – Ski with a Naturalist, a tour cosponsored by U.S. Forest Service and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, begins at the sign near Ski Patrol at Monarch Mountain. A naturalist leads the tour on green runs to talk about the history, flora and fauna of the Monarch area. Daily lift ticket or season pass required to access lifts. Tour is free and open to all ages and abilities.
Salida
5-7 p.m. – Artist reception for Poncha Springs photographer Joe Beakey at Coldwell Banker Collegiate Peaks Realty, 139 W. First St.
7:30 p.m. – Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., hosts a screening of Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 movie “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.” Cash bar and concessions will be available. Tickets cost $9 at the box office or salidasteamplant.com.
9:30 p.m. – The Jauntee performs new-age East Coast jams at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St. Must be 21 or older. A cover charge will apply.
Saturday
Buena Vista
9-10 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners, starts at northeast corner of East Main and Railroad streets.
9 p.m. – Denver band Mama Magnolia performs a blend of soul, rock, jazz, hip-hop and classical music at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Cover charge is $10.
Cotopaxi
5-7 p.m. – Deer Mountain Benefit Dinner for the family of Ken Jones, a Summit County firefighter killed in the line of duty, at Deer Mountain Fire Station, 6181 Copper Gulch Road (CR 28). All proceeds will go directly to his family. Dinner includes smoked pork/beef, side dishes, beverages and deserts. Meal cost is $9 for adults, $5 for children.
Monarch Mountain
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Fun Race to celebrate Monarch Mountain’s 80th anniversary requires the combined ages of each two-person team to total 80 or more. Skiers and snowboarders can compete on the same team. Registration costs $5 and will take place from 8-10:30 a.m. at the season pass desk. Open to all abilities.
Salida
9 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners around Salida, starts at the F Street bridge.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Foodshed Alliance Winter Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., features local food and handmade gifts.
11 a.m.-3 p.m. – Heart of Rockies Winter Wedding Show at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features a variety of wedding vendors. Free tickets available at eventbrite.com/e/79633238159.
7-9 p.m. – Colorado Mountain Club presents the 15th annual Backcountry Film Festival at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., featuring adventure, environmental issues and outdoor activity short films. Tickets cost $12 for Colorado Mountain Club members, $15 for nonmembers and are available at bit.ly/salidabcff.
7-10 p.m. – Blue Recluse plays new and used blues at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
9:30 p.m. – The Jauntee performs new-age East Coast jams at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St. Must be 21 or older. A cover charge will apply.
Sunday
Coaldale
3 p.m. – The Blind Pigs Trio performs gypsy, jazz and swing music at Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road.Tickets are $15. RSVP to Bruce at 791-530-0838.
Salida
2-4 p.m. – Café Dawn, 122 E. First St., hosts a free poetry open mike session. Everyone is welcome to read their own poetry and the poetry of others in a round-robin format. Alex Drummond, poet and performer, will emcee. For more information call Barbara Ford, 719-539-2626.
Monday
Buena Vista
5:30-6:30 p.m. – Qigong at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave. 719-395-8700.
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Moonlight Pizza will give 10 percent of its proceeds to the Southwest Conservation Corps youth program.
Tuesday
Salida
5:30-7 p.m. – Salida ukulele strum-along at Rocky Mountain Guitar Co., 133 E. First St. Participants are asked to take a music stand and folding chair if they have one. For more information, contact Molly Frauenhoff at mfrauenhoff24@ gmail.com.
5:30-7 p.m. – NAMI Chaffee County, the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, hosts a Winter Wellness Discussion on mental, emotional and physical challenges that can accompany wintertime, including seasonal affective disorder, at United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St. A light soup supper will be provided. To preregister, email info@namichaffee.org or call 970-823-4751.
6-8 p.m. – Free Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, features six categories, six questions per category, four chances to win.
Wednesday
Buena Vista
7 p.m. – Open Mike Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Salida
9 a.m. – La Groupe Francais Debutantes, a free French conversational group, meets at The Book Haven, 109 N. F St. 719-221-0157.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Free Salida old-time music jam at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50. All abilities welcome. Take your instrument(s) and a tune to share. Led by fiddler Andrea Earley Coen, 970-309-3175.
