Today
Buena Vista
9 a.m.-6 p.m. – Contin-Tail Rock, Gem & Mineral Show at Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds on Gregg Drive. Admission is free.
6-9 p.m. – Guitarist/singer/songwriter Taylor Scott performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
9:30 p.m. – Genre-bending rock-and-roller Israel Nash performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. $10 cover charge.
Salida
5:30-7 p.m. – Creative Mixer at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features artist Mariposa Marangia with music by Mark Stidham (aka Bubbha Ganoush). A cash bar and appetizers will be available.
Friday
Buena Vista
9 a.m.-6 p.m. – Buena Vista Contin-Tail Rock, Gem & Mineral Show at the Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds on Gregg Drive. Admission is free.
4-8 p.m. – Event check-in for the three-day River on the River rafting, camping and music festival at River Runners Browns Canyon, 24070 CR 301. Tickets start at $5 for music only; details, tickets and schedule are at whitewater.net.
6-8 p.m. – Introduction to Glass Blowing class at Vulcan Glass Art Studio, 33109 CR 361, teaches participants the basics of glass blowing and gives them the opportunity to create one piece of small, wearable jewelry to take home. Participants must be at least 13 years old. Class costs $50.
6-9 p.m. – Kevin Danzig performs modern folk and acoustic rock at The Lariat, 206 Main St.
6:30-9 p.m. – Free Movie Night at Creekside Gathering Place, 203 Cedar St.
7 p.m. – Jon Stickley Trio performs at The Beach at South Main, 701 Front Loop.
7 p.m. – Medicine Man Show at Buena Vista Heritage Museum, 511 E. Main St., features Dr. Everett explaining the healing powers of her old-time elixir. Admission is $10.
7-10 p.m. – Roma Ransom performs at Deerhammer Distillery, 321 E. Main St.
8-10 p.m. – KneeOn Sisters perform classic rock, country and blues as part of the second annual River on the River at River Runners Browns Canyon, 24070 CR 301. whitewater.net.
8:30 p.m. – Czestekova Side Show at Buena Vista Heritage Museum, 511 E. Main St., features strong man stunts and adult entertainment from pre-1900 as narrated history of exotic dances. $10 admission; limited to ages 21 and older.
10 p.m. – Mo Lowda & The Humble with The Mammoth perform at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Cover charge is $10.
Salida
7:30 a.m. – Spirit Hike, an 8- to 11-mile hike with nature-based mindfulness meditation. Meet at north parking area of Salida Safeway at 7:30 a.m. for carpooling. For more information, call Lisa at SoulTerra, 970-531-0574.
Noon – Free Salida Circus Camp performance at Centennial Park, U.S. 50 and Holman Avenue.
7-10 p.m. – Classic-rock cover band Fembot performs at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
7:30 p.m. – Chill with Bill McCay at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
Saturday
Buena Vista
8-10:30 a.m. – Buena Vista Optimists Pancake Breakfast at Columbine Park features all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausages, coffee, orange juice, hot cocoa and milk. Cost is $7 for adults, $3 for kids ages 5-11; children younger than 5 eat free.
9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Gold Rush Days at Buena Vista River Park features arts and crafts vendors, circus shows, kids’ activities, beer garden and food, historical re-enactments, live music and more. buenavistacolorado.org/gold-rush-days.
9 a.m.-6 p.m. – Buena Vista Contin-Tail Rock, Gem, & Mineral Show at Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds on Gregg Drive. Free admission.
10 a.m.-midnight – Second annual River on the River Festival at River Runners Browns Canyon, 24070 CR 301, features raft trip, live music and camping. Tickets start at $5 for music only; details, tickets and schedule are at whitewater.net.
6-9 p.m. – Barb Maxey plays an all-original blues show at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
7 p.m. – Buena Vista Heritage Museum, 511 E. Main St., presents “Madams of Central Colorado,” with “fallen women” discussing their lives at the turn of the 20th century. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or in advance by calling 719-395-8458. For ages 13 and older.
7-10 p.m. – Ryan Flores performs at Deerhammer Distillery, 321 E. Main St.
7:30 p.m. – Salida Aspen Concerts presents Korean classical guitarist Bokyung Byun at Clearview Community Church, 457 Rodeo Road. Tickets are $20. Students from kindergarten through 12th grade are admitted free; an adult accompanying a student may purchase one discounted ticket for $10 at the door.
10 p.m. – The Fritz play funk/rock/soul at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Cover charge is $10.
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Salida Farmers Market at Alpine Park, Fifth and F streets.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Summer Gatherings at Hutchinson Homestead and Learning Center, 8913 U.S. 50, has family activities and site visits all day. Guided tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Live music and homemade pie, 2-4 p.m. For details visit HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. $5/person or $10/family.
Noon – Heart of the Rockies Roots Festival at Riverside Park features musicians Kimberly Dunn, Jamie Lynn Wilson, Briony K. Hunn and more.
1:30 p.m. – Saz Dance School presents three free dance lessons for ages 12 and older at Hi Steppin’ Studio, 547 Jones Ave. The class starts with jazzy funk at 1:30 p.m., ballet at 2:15 p.m. and dance improv at 3 p.m.
7 p.m. – Joe Johnson plays acoustic guitar at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 124 N. F St.
7-10 p.m. – Mac Frenzy and Amber LC play a free concert of “conscious hip-hop” at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St. Also performing will be The CSELL and DJ Lost Sol.
7:30 p.m. – Cosmic Magnifico at A Church, 419 D St., features local pianist Laura Porter and special guests Dango Rose and Xerephine Musica. Suggested donation of $5 to $20.
Sunday
Buena Vista
8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. – Gold Rush Days at Buena Vista River Park features cowboy church, Triple Crown Burro Race, outhouse race, arts and crafts vendors, circus shows, kids’ activities, beer garden and food, historical re-enactments, live music and more. buenavistacolorado.org/gold-rush-days.
9 a.m.-6 p.m. – Buena Vista Contin-Tail Rock, Gem & Mineral Show at Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds on Gregg Drive. Free admission.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Buena Vista Farmers Market at South Main Town Square.
11 a.m.-noon – The River Arkansas performs an acoustic set at River Runners Browns Canyon, 24070 CR 301.
Salida
1 p.m. – Harry Harpoon performs at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 124 N. F St.
2:30-4:30 p.m. – Art on Film at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Doors open at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $8. Cash bar and concessions will be available.
Monday
Buena Vista
3-5 p.m. – Free Colorado Gives Day Workshop, hosted by Chaffee County Community Foundation, at BV Community Center, 715 E. Main St., offers one-on-one help for those who want to register their organization for Colorado Gives Day. Food will be provided. Register at eventbrite.com.
Tuesday
Howard
Noon – Community Potluck Luncheon at Howard Hall Community Center, 5510 CR 45, features a main dish of chicken taco spaghetti casserole, dessert and drinks provided by the Pleasant Valley Club; take a side dish to share. Geoff Gerk will speak on “Sangre de Cristo Electric Association Matching Grant Program and Travels in Turkey.” Suggested donation is $5.
Salida
9-11 a.m. – Free Colorado Gives Day Workshop, hosted by Chaffee County Community Foundation, at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., offers one-on-one help for those who want to register their organization for Colorado Gives Day. Food will be provided. Register at eventbrite.com.
