Today
Buena Vista
5-7 p.m. – Buena Vista Business After Hours at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Everyone is welcome; $10 cash admission at the door.
Poncha Springs
4 p.m. – “Blood, Booze and Whores, the History of Salida, Colorado, Volume 1: 1880-1881” book reading and signing by author Steve Chapman at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120. A portion of sales benefits Central Colorado Humanists.
Salida
6-8 p.m. – Partnership for Community Action hosts Salida Soup at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Participants taking a potluck item and a $5 donation may vote on the evening’s project presentations from eight previous winners.
6-9 p.m. – Teen Night at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St., offers arcade and video games for high school ages or older.
9 p.m. – Karaoke at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
9 p.m. – DJDJ and Ladies’ Night at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St. DJDJ spins all genres.
Friday
Buena Vista
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Thanksgiving Market at Arkansas Valley Christian Mission, 122 Cottonwood, provides everything needed for a holiday feast for more than 100 families. Hams and financial contributions can be dropped off at the mission from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday. 719-395-9321.
6:30-9:30 p.m. – The Creekside Gathering hosts a game and fellowship night at 203 Cedar St. Judy at 395-8230 or Esther at 720-412-8275.
8 p.m. – Shady Grove performs the music of Garcia & Grisman at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Cost is $5.
Salida
5:30 p.m. – Americana duo Pint & a Half performs at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
7 p.m. – Greg Eisenburg, poet, musician and stand-up philosopher, performs at A Church, 419 D St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., opener James Brett Jarnagin starts at 7 p.m., and Eisenburg goes on at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance at All Booked Up, 134 E. First St., and $18 at the door.
7:30 p.m. – Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., presents “Amazing Grace,” a concert film featuring Aretha Franklin recording her 1972 live album. Tickets are $9. Cash bar and concessions will be available.
Saturday
Buena Vista
9-10 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners, starts at northeast corner of East Main and Railroad streets.
9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Rocky Mountain Christmas Fair at Buena Vista High School PE Complex features more than 55 vendors, silent auction, Santa Claus and music by the Enchanted Strings.
9 p.m. – Wood Belly blends traditional bluegrass with modern songwriting at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets cost $10.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Music with David Ries at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120.
Saguache
4-5 p.m. – Artist and storyteller SD Youngwolf tells traditional and contemporary stories from Cherokee and native traditions of the world in recognition of Native American Heritage Month at the Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St.
Salida
9 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners around Salida, starts at the F Street bridge.
1:30-4 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. 539-7877, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or monarch.mavericks@yahoo.com.
6:30 p.m. – Friends of Browns Canyon presents a free concert by the Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue, featuring Tyler Grant, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. The event will open with a showing of the short documentary film “The Spirit of Browns Canyon” and information about the proposed management plan for the national monument. Cash bar will be available. Tax-deductible donations accepted.
Monday
Buena Vista
5:30-6:30 p.m. – Qigong at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave. 395-8700.
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
Tuesday
Salida
6:30 p.m. – Movie Night at A Church, 419 D St., features “The Lion King.”
