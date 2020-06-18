Editor’s note: Most social events have been canceled due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following events, most of which are online, were scheduled as of press time but are subject to change.
Daily Events
All day – Chaffee’s Got Talent Facebook group lets viewers enjoy live music, funny moments and other local entertainment.
All day – Salida SteamPlant hosts online screenings of “Blackfish,” a documentary about a performing orca that has killed several people while in captivity, through June 25. Tickets cost $5 at salidasteamplant.com.
Today
5:30 p.m. – Pre-concert live segment, broadcast on the Now This Is Colorado Facebook page from outside Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden in Salida, features Mayor P.T. Wood and summer event representatives.
6 p.m. – Chaffee for Chaffee Virtual Relief Concert on the Salida Parks and Recreation Department YouTube channel features 11 bands, four artists and 12 local businesses. Salida Council for the Arts will direct viewers on how to donate; all donations will go to the creatives who submitted segments.
7 p.m. – Patrice Pike weekly online concerts, a Facebook event.
Friday
3 p.m. – “Fridays at Three” Salida Talk with Jimmy and Mark, a Facebook webinar event. Go to Facebook groups Salida Talk. After registering for the webinar, you will receive a confirmation email about joining the webinar.
Saturday
2-5 p.m. – Local artists and other creatives are invited to showcase or perform their art from windows, balconies, driveways, front yards, etc. as part of The National Arts Drive and fundraiser. Supporters can drive around their community to observe the artists works and performances. The drive will be paired with a mobile website where drivers can locate them on a map, and donations can be made directly to the artist via Venmo or PayPal. Details at nationalartsdrive.com.
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets. Social distancing guidelines must be followed.
9 a.m.-noon – Electronics recycling at Riverside Park along Sackett Avenue. Make payment by cash or check only. For a price list, visit Facebook and search for “Upper Arkansas Recycling.” Sponsored by Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments, Salida Parks and Recreation, the city of Salida and the Bureau of Land Management.
Sunday
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Farmers Market at South Main Town Square. Social distancing guidelines must be followed.
Monday
6 p.m. – Online Concert: Robin Barnes, a Facebook and Instagram event. Barnes, last year’s Salida Jazz Fest headliner, brings her soulful sound online for weekly concerts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.