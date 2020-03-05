Today
Salida
Noon-1:30 p.m. – Larry Porter’s piano rehearsal is open to the public. He will play a historic 1897 semi-concert grand piano at A Church, 419 D St.
6-8 p.m. – Fly Tying Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, features free instruction by The Next Eddy.
6-9 p.m. – Teen Night at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St., offers arcade and video games for high school ages or older.
7-9:30 p.m. – “Queen and Slim,” a film about a black couple who go on the run after the man kills a police officer in self-defense during a minor traffic stop, is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Rated R. Tickets are $9.
Fri., March 6
Buena Vista
9 p.m. – Summit County band Dog City Disco performs karate funk at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10.
Cotopaxi
6-9 p.m. – Cotopaxi Firehouse Bingo at Deer Mountain Fire Station, 6181 Copper Gulch Road (CR 28). Doors and concessions open at 6 p.m.
Leadville
7 p.m. – Free Harrison Nordic Knockout Sprints on Harrison Avenue consist of 400-meter sprints under streetlights. Skiers of all ages may compete. Registration starts at 6:30 p.m. at Melanzana, Eighth and Harrison.
7 p.m. – Contra Dance at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door. Children younger than 12 admitted free. freightleadville.com.
Monarch Mountain
11-11:45 a.m. – Ski with a Naturalist, a tour cosponsored by U.S. Forest Service and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, begins at the sign near Ski Patrol at Monarch Mountain. A naturalist leads the tour on green runs to talk about the history, flora and fauna of the Monarch area. Daily lift ticket or season pass required to access lifts. Tour is free and open to all ages and abilities.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Drew Petersen performs at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120. Free admission.
Salida
8:30 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 U.S. 50, and returns at 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult; ages 10-17 need a signed waiver. To reserve a space, call 719-539-6738 or sign up at the aquatic center.
5-7 p.m. – Artist reception for Cody Oldham, a 15-year-old wildlife and landscape painter, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Free admission. Complimentary beverages and snacks will be served.
5-7 p.m. – Roma Ransom performs old-time traditional ballads and sounds from European cultures, especially Romania, at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50. Free admission.
7-8:15 p.m. – Friday Dance Party features swing lessons at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. Free admission but donations accepted. Hugh Young, 719-221-2864.
7-9:30 p.m. – “Knives Out,” a murder mystery about the death of a crime novelist whose wildly dysfunctional family members are all suspects, is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9.
7-10 p.m. – Wailing Aaron Jennings performs country, honky-tonk, yodeling, rockabilly and western swing at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
7 p.m. – Movie Night at A Church, 419 D St., features films about strong river women with proceeds benefiting Salida’s national rafting teams. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Moonlight pizza and Soulcraft beer will be available for purchase.
Sat., March 7
Buena Vista
9-10 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners, starts at northeast corner of East Main and Railroad streets.
9 p.m. – Tnertle, a Denver electro, funk and hip-hop band performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10.
Leadville
7-11 a.m. – Pancake breakfast at the Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St., features pancakes, eggs and sausage for $9.
9:30 a.m. – Skijoring Calcutta at the announcer’s stand on Harrison Avenue allows spectators to wager on skijoring competitors.
Noon-4 p.m. – Equine Skijoring along Harrison Avenue begins as skiers, horses and riders compete. Kids’ skijoring behind snowmobiles follows. Each child gets a free run and a 50-cent piece for participating.
4-6 p.m. – Open House at the Tabor Opera House with coffee, hot chocolate and cookies.
6 p.m. – Mineral Belt Mayhem takes place on an 11-mile mountain bike loop on Leadville’s Mineral Belt Trail at night. Start and finish at Cycles of Life, 309 Harrison Ave. Bring your fat-tire bikes. $20 entry fee benefits Cloud City Wheelers.
7 p.m. – Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival at Periodic Brewing, 115 E. Seventh St. Films feature adventure, environment and climate, youth outdoors and ski culture and benefit the Colorado Mountain Club.
7 p.m. – Buffalo Commons Band performs bluegrass at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Tickets are $10 in advance, $16 at the door. freightleadville.com.
8 p.m. – Dance party at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Free and for ages 21 and older.
Saguache
7-9 p.m. – Joe Johnson performs country music at the Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Salida
8:30 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 U.S. 50, and returns at 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult; ages 10-17 need a signed waiver. To reserve a space, call 719-539-6738 or sign up at the aquatic center.
9 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners around Salida, starts at the F Street Bridge.
7 p.m. – Live music from Les Amis at Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, 144 W First St.
7-9:30 p.m. – Academy Award Best Picture “Parasite” is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9.
Sun., March 8
Leadville
7-11 a.m. – Pancake breakfast at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St., features pancakes, eggs and sausage for $9.
9:30 a.m. – Skijoring Calcutta at announcer’s stand on Harrison Avenue allows spectators to wager on skijoring competitors.
10 a.m. – Leadville Nordic’s Paintball Biathlon at Tennessee Pass Nordic Center at Ski Cooper. Register from 9-10:30 a.m. Tentative race times: 10 a.m., kids’ 1K; 11:30 a.m., 5K; 1 p.m., 10K (mass start). Only 11 and younger allowed in kids’ 1K. Age categories for 5K and 10K are: 10-13, 14-18, 19-29, 30-49 and 50-plus. Cost: $5 for kids’ 1K race, $15 for 5K or 10K. Paintballs and paintball guns are provided. cloudcitymountainsports.org.
Noon – Equine Skijoring along Harrison Avenue begins as skiers, horses and riders compete.
Salida
4:30-6 p.m. – “Serendipity,” a first-person documentary about French-born, New York-based artist Prune Nourry, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9. Presented in cooperation with Chaffee County Public Health and Women’s Wellness Connection in celebration of International Women’s Day.
Mon., March 9
Buena Vista
5:30-6:30 p.m. – Qigong at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave. 719-395-8700.
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
Noon-1 p.m. – League of Women Voters meeting and presentation at United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St. Coffee and light refreshments will be served.
7-8:30 p.m. – Art on Film presents “Lucian Freud, A Self Portrait,” a film on the life and work of the British artist though an exhibition of his self-portraits at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $8.
Tues., March 10
Buena Vista
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Buena Vista Celtic and Old-time Music Jam at Creekside Gathering Place, 203 Cedar St. Event is free but donations will be accepted.
7:15-8:30 p.m. – Adult hip-hop dance at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. 719-395-1939.
Howard
Noon – Pleasant Valley Club Community Potluck at Howard Hall, 5510 CR 45. A main dish, dessert and beverages will be provided. Take a side dish to share. A $5 donation is suggested for guests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.