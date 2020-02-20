Today
Buena Vista
5-7 p.m. – Mountain Bike Strength and Conditioning Course at Peak Fitness, 620 Antero Circle. bvpeakfitness.com.
5-7 p.m. – Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours at Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, 29780 U.S. 24. Admission costs $7.
Salida
Noon-1:30 p.m. – Larry Porter’s piano rehearsal is open to the public. He will play a historic 1897 semi-concert grand piano at A Church, 419 D St.
6-8 p.m. – Partnership for Community Action hosts Salida Soup at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Participants taking a potluck item and a $5 donation may vote on the evening’s project presentations.
6-9 p.m. – Teen Night at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St., offers arcade and video games for high school ages or older.
Friday
Buena Vista
9 p.m. – Liver Down the River, a six-piece “psych-a-funk-adelic-grass” band, performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. $10 cover charge.
Monarch Mountain
11-11:45 a.m. – Ski with a Naturalist, a tour cosponsored by U.S. Forest Service and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, begins at the sign near Ski Patrol at Monarch Mountain. A naturalist leads the tour on green runs to talk about the history, flora and fauna of the Monarch area. Daily lift ticket or season pass required to access lifts. Tour is free and open to all ages and abilities.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – David Tipton plays the Chapman stick at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120. Free admission.
Salida
8:30 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 U.S. 50, and returns at 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult; ages 10-17 need a signed waiver. To reserve a space, call 719-539-6738 or sign up at the aquatic center.
8:30-10 a.m. – Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce sponsors a free presentation on “Social Media for Your Small Business” at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. Light breakfast provided at 8 a.m. Space is limited; RSVP to info@salidachamber.org or 719-539-2068.
5-8 p.m. – El Camino, formerly The Riff, a Salida-grown power four-piece band, serves up danceable rock, rhythm and blues at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50. Free admission.
5:30-7:30 p.m. – Jeff White performs acoustic roots and soul at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
6:30 p.m. – Salidan Amber van Leuken, co-founder of Big Namaste Trekking Co., presents a free slide show on “Experience Nepal” at Salida Mountain Sports, 110 N. F St.
7 p.m. – “Hustlers,” a film that follows a crew of strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients, is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $9.
7-8:15 p.m. – Friday Dance Party features swing lessons at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. Free admission but donations are accepted. Hugh Young, 719-221-2864.
7:30-11 p.m. – Street Cats Making Love perform a Grateful Dead tribute at Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, 144 W. First St. Free admission.
9 p.m. – Two Faces performs at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St. $3 cover charge.
Saturday
Monarch Mountain
8:15 a.m-4 p.m. – International Freeskiers Association Big Mountain two-day competition for U12 and friendly competition for 12-14 and 15-18 at Monarch Mountain. Register at freeskiers.org.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Dale Anderson performs at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120. Free admission.
Salida
8:30 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 U.S. 50, and returns at 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult; ages 10-17 need a signed waiver. To reserve a space, call 719-539-6738 or sign up at the aquatic center.
1:30-3 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. 719-539-7877, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or monarch.mavericks@yahoo.com.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Salida Recreation presents Salida Family Dance for younger kids and their parents/guardians, featuring music from “Frozen” and other kid-friendly music, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Appetizers, desserts and photo booth also provided. Ticket are $10 at salidasteamplant.com and at the box office.
7 p.m. – Roots and Rhythm performs at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
Sunday
Buena Vista
1-3 p.m. – Chaffee Arts presents a free student art class, Weaving with Cindy Bass, at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. Limited to 12 kids. Register at buenavistarec.com.
Monarch Mountain
8:15 a.m-4 p.m. – International Freeskiers Association Big Mountain two-day competition for U12 and friendly competition for 12-14 and 15-18 at Monarch Mountain. Register at freeskiers.org.
Salida
Noon-5 p.m. – St. Joseph Parish Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser at St. Joseph Parish Center, 340 E. Fifth St., features all-you-can-eat spaghetti, meatballs, sausage, salad, bread, drink and dessert. Cost is $12 for adults, $5 for kids ages 4-12 and free for children 3 and younger.
3-5 p.m. – Walden Chamber Music Society Concert features violinist Maria Schleuning, violist Barbara Sudweeks, cellist Hannah Thomas-Holland and pianist Jo Boatright at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Informance begins at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 and are available at waldenchambermusic.org, the box office and at the door. Free student tickets are available at the door.
Monday
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
Tuesday
Buena Vista
7:15-8:30 p.m. – Adult hip-hop dance at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. 719-395-1939.
Salida
4:30-6:30 p.m. – Shrove Tuesday at Episcopal Church of the Ascension basement, Fourth and E streets, features pancakes, jambalaya and music by André Wilkins and the Salida High School Jazz Band and The Wail’n Hennies. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children younger than 12 and $20 for families.
5:30-7:30 p.m. – League of Women Voters of Chaffee County celebrates the 100th anniversary of both women’s right to vote and the League with a drinks and dialogue session at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. The free public event features a slide show on Colorado women’s suffrage, appetizers, birthday cake and a cash bar.
7 p.m. – “The Biggest Little Farm,” a film chronicling the eight-year quest of documentary filmmaker John Chester and his wife to develop 200 acres of barren farmland outside Los Angeles, is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9.
