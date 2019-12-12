Today
Salida
5:30-7 p.m. – Creative Mixer, a social event for musicians, dancers, writers, artists, art lovers and community members, features the Mesa Antero Artists and musician Megan Lombardo at Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Free admission and munchies. salidacouncilforthearts.org.
6-8 p.m. – Bluegrass Jam Session at Rocky Mountain Guitars, 133 E. First St. Take an instrument(s) and a tune to share. For more information contact Tom Plant at tom.plant@mac.com or Dale Anderson at dzen29@yahoo.com.
7:30 p.m. – Moors and McCumber, singer-songwriters and multi-instrumentalists, perform Americana music at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets are $20 in advance and $22 at the door and are available at Free the Monkey, Gathering Grounds, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and brownpapertickets.com.
Friday
Buena Vista
6:30 p.m. – Movie night at Creekside Gathering Place, 203 Cedar St.
7 p.m. – Collegiate Peaks Chorale presents “Peace on Earth,” a Christmas concert, at Mountain Heights Baptist Church, 28390 CR 317. Admission is a free-will donation.
7 p.m. – Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs, winners of the Vertex Musical Championships’ “Best in Class for Strings” award, bring their unique style of country music to The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Admission is $10.
Monarch Mountain
11-11:45 a.m. – Ski with a Naturalist, a tour cosponsored by U.S. Forest Service and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, begins at the sign near Ski Patrol at Monarch Mountain. A naturalist leads the tour on green runs to talk about the history, flora and fauna of the Monarch area. Daily lift ticket or season pass required to access lifts. Tour is free and open to all ages and abilities.
Salida
10:30-11:30 a.m. – Children’s Holiday Story Time at Caring & Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., features cookies and other treats, a craft activity and giveaways for kids along with a holiday-themed book reading.
11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. – Holiday Craft Fair at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St.
Noon-2 p.m. – Visual storytelling through making short comics class at Box of Bubbles, 206 E. St. Comics made in the class can be scanned or copied and shared with friends. All ages welcome; limit of 10. Class is free to the public thanks to a William Boddy Passion to Learn Scholarship. Preregistration is required. Contact Kat Sanford at katro95@gmail.com or 808-721-3443.
3-4 p.m. – Salida Recreation hosts a free gift wrapping how-to class at Salida Community Center, 305 F St.
6-7:30 p.m. – Santa Claus visits with children at F Street Five & Dime, 147 F St.
6-8 p.m. – Salida band El Camino plays danceable rock, rhythm and blues at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50. Free admission.
7 p.m. – Snake and the Rabbit, husband and wife duo Brett and Leanna Patterson, perform songs about love, coming of age and the everyday struggles of the 21st century at Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, 144 W. First St. Admission is free. Must be 21 or older to consume alcohol.
7 p.m. – Annual “Turn on Your Love Light” fundraiser features dancing and live music by Roundhouse Assembly at A Church, 419 D St. Proceeds benefit A Church. Tickets are $15 and are available in advance at Salida Mountain Sports or at the door.
7:30 p.m. – The movie “Good Boys,” an “innocent yet raunchy” comedy about 12-year-olds Max, Thor and Lucas who decide to skip school to learn how to kiss in time for a kissing party, is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Rated R. Admission is $9. Concessions available.
Saturday
Buena Vista
1-3 p.m. – Banana Belt Stamp Club at Buena Vista Library. All levels welcome. 303-915-9572, bananabeltstampclub@live.com
3 p.m. – Collegiate Peaks Chorale presents “Peace on Earth,” a Christmas concert, at Mountain Heights Baptist Church, 28390 CR 317. Admission is a free-will donation.
8:30 p.m. – High-energy string band Chain Station plays bluegrass at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Admission is $10.
Salida
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Foodshed Alliance Winter Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., features local food and handmade gifts. Santa will be present at 10 a.m.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Winter Art Pop-Up Shop at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features works from more than 25 local artists, including jewelry, sculpture, wall art and cards, plus champagne cocktails and complimentary coffee and sweet treats. No items exceed $200.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Historian Wallace K. Ewing and photographer James P. Barnett sign their book, “Focus on Salida,” at the Salida Museum, 406½ W. U.S. 50.
2-4 p.m. – Santa Claus visits with children at his house at Riverside Park.
7-10 p.m. – Roots and Rhythm, a blues, swing, New Orleans funk and soul and ’50s rock-and-roll band, performs at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
Sunday
Buena Vista
7 a.m.-noon – Pie Sale at the Knights of Columbus monthly breakfast, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church parish hall., 118 S. Gunnison Ave.
7-11 p.m. – An Evening with JoJo Herman and Jerry Joseph with special guest Sherman Ewing at the Ivy Ballroom, 1012 Front Loop. Tickets cost $80 and include a four-course dinner for $55 (including gratuity and taxes) and $25 for music. ivyballroom.com.
Salida
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Winter Art Pop-Up Shop at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features works from more than 25 local artists, including jewelry, sculpture, wall art and cards, plus champagne cocktails and complimentary coffee and sweet treats. No items exceed $200.
2:30-4 p.m. – Art on Film: “Leonardo – The Works” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., presents every single attributed painting by Leonard da Vinci, to mark the 500th anniversary of his death. Tickets are $8.
3 p.m. – Collegiate Peaks Chorale presents “Peace on Earth,” a Christmas concert, at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. Admission is a free-will donation.
Tuesday
Salida
7-9 p.m. – Save the Colorado presents a few short films and a discussion about protecting Colorado’s rivers and tearing down Glen Canyon Dam, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Wednesday
Buena Vista
6-9 p.m. – Family movie night at the Ivy Ballroom in the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop, features the 2019 movie “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch.” Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $5; free for kids 6 and younger. ivyballroom.com/familyfilms.
7 p.m. – Open Mike Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Salida
5 p.m. – Craft for a Cause at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, benefits Chaffee Childcare Initiative, with 20 percent of proceeds from 5 p.m. to close donated to the nonprofit.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Free Old-Timey Jam Session at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, features traditional Appalachian folk music.
7 p.m. – Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., presents “Downton Abbey,” the movie based on the popular TV series and starring the original cast. Rated PG. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cash bar and concessions available. Tickets cost $9, available at the box office or salidasteamplant.com.
