Today
Buena Vista
6 p.m. – Beginner two-step and swing dance, followed by line dancing at 7:30 p.m. at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. $5 per lesson or $8 for both lessons. Call Bill Ridout for info: 918-902-6094.
Salida
6 p.m. – Bluegrass Jam at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
6-7:30 p.m. – League of Women Voters of Chaffee County meet and greet for the public to meet newly elected Salida mayor, three council members and treasurer at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. Mayor P.T. Wood, Councilwoman Jane Templeton, Councilman-elect Mike Pollock, Councilwoman-elect Alisa Pappenfort and Treasurer-elect Merrell Bergin were declared elected after city council canceled the Nov. 5 election because only one candidate filed for each office.
6-8 p.m. – Bluegrass Jam Session at Rocky Mountain Guitars, 133 E. First St. Take an instrument(s) and a tune to share. For more information contact Tom Plant at tom.plant@mac.com or Dale Anderson at dzen29@yahoo.com.
6-8:30 p.m. – Movie “The Biggest Little Farm,” a documentary about a couple’s struggle to develop a sustainable farm, at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets cost $7.
6-9 p.m. – Teen Night at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St., offers arcade and video games for high school ages or older.
7 p.m. – Open Mike and Ladies’ Night at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St.
7-9 p.m. – Songs OnScreen presents “Madonna and the Breakfast Club,” a documentary about Madonna early in her career, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $9.
9 p.m. – Karaoke at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
Friday
Buena Vista
3-9 p.m. – 14er Fest, a three-day multi-sport festival for all ages and abilities, features trail run, fly fishing, bike ride, classes, demos, vendor village, beer garden, four-wheel-drive vehicle display and live music. Home base is East Main Street downtown. Full schedule at 14erfest.org.
3-6 p.m. – DJ Tropical Waffle spins tropical house music on East Main Street for 14er Fest.
4-7 p.m. – 14er Fest Show & Shine Vehicle Display features a variety of four-wheel-drive vehicles in front of Avery-Parsons Elementary School.
6:30-9 p.m. – Stillhouse Junkies play original roots, blues, funk, swing, and bluegrass music on East Main Street for 14er Fest.
6:30-9:30 p.m. – The Creekside Gathering hosts a game and fellowship night at 203 Cedar St. Judy at 395-8230 or Esther at 720-412-8275.
9:30 p.m. – Denver psych-blues band Dragondeer performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets cost $15 at thelariatbv.com or at the door.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – John Drew Peterson performs jazz guitar at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Saguache
8 p.m. – Folk-Americana rock band The River Arkansas performs at the Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St. Tickets cost $10 at the door.
Salida
10 a.m.-10 p.m. – First day of Salida Heritage Days features poster art contest, 1919 printing press demo and kickoff party. salidaheritagedays.com.
10 a.m. – Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area celebrates Bike Your Park Day by hosting a free 5-mile guided Stage & Rail Trail Bicycle Ride starting at Absolute Bikes, 330 W. Sackett Ave. Bicyclists will be shuttled by van to AHRA’s Big Bend Recreation Site and ride their bikes back to town. Register at 719-539-7289 or the AHRA Visitor Center, 307 W. Sackett Ave.
2-4 p.m. – Chess Club at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St. Info: 719-221-4017; leave message.
5-10 p.m. – Salida Heritage Days Kickoff Party at The 147 Taphouse, 146 W. First St., features live music by Bonnie Culpepper, Starlettes burlesque performance, costume contest and vintage slide show. Free admission.
5 p.m. – Kent Haruf Literary Celebration begins at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., with registration, social gathering and movie. Registration for the three-day event costs $150. honorkentharuf.org.
5-7 p.m. – Free Salida Studio Tour reception at Pinon Real Estate Group, 210 F St., provides an opportunity to meet the artists before the tour begins Saturday.
5:30-9 p.m. – Blue Recluse brings the full band to Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St., for an evening of blues.
7 p.m. – Kent Haruf Literary Celebration shows the movie “Our Souls at Night” with Q&A with the director at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Open to the public. Free admission but donations accepted for the Kent Haruf Memorial Scholarship fund.
7-9 p.m. – Country-western dance at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. No partner is necessary. Lessons from 7-7:30 p.m., dancing to recorded music from 7:30-9 p.m. Cost is $5.
7-9 p.m. – Jackie & The Racket perform rock and roll with an upbeat rootsy sound at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
Saturday
Buena Vista
7 a.m.-11 p.m. – 14er Fest, a three-day multi-sport festival for all ages and abilities, features off-roading on area trails, trail runs, fly fishing, mountain biking, hiking, classes, demos, vendor village, beer garden, four-wheel-drive vehicle display and live music. Home base is downtown on East Main Street. Full schedule at 14erfest.org.
9-10 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners, starts at northeast corner of East Main and Railroad streets.
4-6 p.m. – DJ Tropical Waffle spins tropical house music on East Main Street for 14er Fest.
6-8:45 p.m. – Jam band Flash Mountain Flood performs on East Main Street for 14er Fest.
9:30 p.m. – Voodoo Visionary performs improvisational funk dance music at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets cost $10 at thelariatbv.com or at the door.
Poncha Springs
10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Monarch Quilters host their first outdoor quilt festival at Poncha Springs Town Hall and Chipeta Park, 330 Burnett Ave., with about 100 quilts displayed inside and out, including some for sale. Free admission, but donations accepted.
Noon-5 p.m. – Tenderfoot Stomp at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120, gives the public a chance to help stomp grapes the old-fashioned way to help make Vino’s Tenderfoot Stomp Big Red wine.
5-8 p.m. – Goinnomadic performs alternative and indie at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
5:30-9 p.m. – Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation Jewel Ball fundraiser at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, features dinner, presentation and live auction. 719-530-2205 for tickets.
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. – Day 2 of Kent Haruf Literary Celebration begins at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features speakers and discussion sessions. Registration for the three-day event costs $150. honorkentharuf.org.
9 a.m.-8 p.m. – Day 2 of Salida Heritage Days features tours, poster art contest, costumed characters, ski history presentation and Hutchinson Homestead celebration. salidaheritagedays.com.
9 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners around Salida, starts at the F Street bridge.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Free admission to Salida Museum, 406½ U.S. 50.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Salida Studio Tour features 31 Salida-area working artists who will open their studios for tours and demos. Maps are available from participating artists, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and Salida SteamPlant. salidastudiotour.com.
1 p.m. – Ski History presentation, sponsored by Monarch Mountain, at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St.
1:30-4 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. 539-7877, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or monarch.mavericks@yahoo.com.
4-7:30 p.m. – Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50, hosts “An Evening of Cowboy Music with Bob Bovee” as part of Salida Heritage Days. Guided tour is at 4 p.m., followed by cowboy appetizers and pie from 5-6 p.m. and the music performance from 6-7:30 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults and $10 for youth. Space is limited, and tickets may be purchased in advance at GuidestoneColorado.org.
5:30-8:30 p.m. – Classic rock tribute band Fembot performs at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
7:30 p.m. – Salida pianist Laura Porter hosts Cosmic Magnifico, an “invitation to raise your vibration,” at A Church, 419 D St. Special guest performers are Dango Rose of Elephant Revival and Xerephine Musica. Tickets are a $5-$20 donation at Fun Street Family Arcade, In the Current Imports and at Eventbrite.com.
7:30 p.m. – Stage presentation of Kent Haruf’s “The Tie That Binds” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $20 in advance, $22 at the door.
Sunday
Buena Vista
8 a.m.-2 p.m. – 14er Fest, a three-day multi-sport festival for all ages and abilities, features off-roading on area trails, trail runs, fly fishing, mountain biking, hiking, classes, demos and vendor village. Home base is downtown on East Main Street. Full schedule at 14erfest.org.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Farmers Market at South Main Town Square.
Poncha Springs
Noon-5 p.m. – Tenderfoot Stomp at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120, gives the public a chance to help stomp grapes the old-fashioned way to help make Vino’s Tenderfoot Stomp Big Red wine.
5-7 p.m. – Blue Recluse performs blues at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8 a.m.-4 p.m. – Final day of Salida Heritage Days features tours, tintype photo shoot, community picnic and free admission to Salida Museum. salidaheritagedays.com.
8 a.m.-1:15 p.m. – Final day of Kent Haruf Literary Celebration at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features speakers and a creative writing workshop. Registration for the three-day event costs $150. honorkentharuf.org.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Salida Studio Tour features 31 Salida-area working artists who will open their studios for tours and demos. Maps are available from participating artists, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and Salida SteamPlant. salidastudiotour.com.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Salida Heritage Days Community Picnic at Alpine Park, Fifth and F streets, features games, music, pie contest and more. Period costumes are recommended.
2 p.m. – Stage presentation of Kent Haruf’s “The Tie That Binds” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $20 in advance, $22 at the door.
3-6 p.m. – “The Skateful Dead,” a family-friendly concert benefiting Friends of Salida Skateparks, features Roundhouse Assembly with guests Trevor “Bones” Davis, Scott Swartz and Rok Skool musicians at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 13-18 and free for kids 12 and younger.
Monday
Buena Vista
3:45-4:45 p.m. – Game On offers a variety of games for all ages at Buena Vista Library, 131 Linderman Ave.
5:30-6:30 p.m. – Qigong at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave. 395-8700.
Tuesday
Salida
6-8 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
Wednesday
Buena Vista
7 p.m. – Open Mike Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Poncha Springs
6:30 p.m. – Community Wildfire Protection Plan public meeting at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., offers an opportunity for residents to view and comment on new maps that show fire risk levels across the county.
Salida
9 a.m. – La Groupe Francais Debutantes, a free French conversational group, meets at The Book Haven, 109 N. F St. 221-0157.
5-7 p.m. – Free artist opening reception for the Rocky Mountain Society of Botanical Artists show at the Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Complimentary drinks and snacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.