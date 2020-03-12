Today
Salida
Noon-1:30 p.m. – Larry Porter’s piano rehearsal is open to the public. He will play a historic 1897 semi-concert grand piano at A Church, 419 D St.
5:30-7 p.m. – Creative Mixer, a social event for musicians, dancers, writers, artists, art lovers and community members, at Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Free admission and munchies. Everyone welcome. salidacouncilforthearts.org.
6-8 p.m. – Bluegrass Jam Session at Rocky Mountain Guitars, 133 E. First St. Take an instrument(s) and a tune to share. For more information contact Tom Plant at tom.plant@mac.com or Dale Anderson at dzen29@yahoo.com.
6 p.m. – The Book Haven, 117 F St., presents an art showing of the works of Caroline Wockner.
Friday
Buena Vista
6:30 p.m. – Movie night at Creekside Gathering Place, 203 Cedar St.
7 p.m. – Buena Vista High School Trident Theatre Company presents a musical menagerie of fairy tales and life lessons in “Into the Woods” at The Loft Orpheum Theater, 413 E. Main St. Tickets are $7 per student and $12 per adult at the door. VIP tickets are $20.
7-9 p.m. – Buena Vista Community Dance at Congregational Church, 217 Crossman Ave. Admission is $4 or $2 for students.
8:30 p.m. – Old Salt Union, a nontraditional string band, performs at the Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Admission is $10.
Monarch Mountain
11-11:45 a.m. – Ski with a Naturalist, a tour cosponsored by U.S. Forest Service and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, begins at the sign near Ski Patrol at Monarch Mountain. A naturalist leads the tour on green runs to talk about the history, flora and fauna of the Monarch area. Daily lift ticket or season pass required to access lifts. Tour is free and open to all ages and abilities.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Drew Petersen performs at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120. Free admission.
Saguache
7-9 p.m. – Foreign Film Friday and Flash Fiction features movie “The Farewell” at the Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St. Audience members may take their own “flash fiction” story to tell, 100 words or less on the theme “Farewells.” Tickets are $7 at the door.
Salida
8:30 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 U.S. 50, and returns at 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult; ages 10-17 need a signed waiver. To reserve a space, call 719-539-6738 or sign up at the aquatic center.
5-8 p.m. – The Runaway Grooms, a five-piece psychedelic jam band, performs at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50. Free admission.
7-8:15 p.m. – Friday Dance Party features salsa lessons at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. Free admission but donations accepted. Hugh Young, 719-221-2864.
7 p.m. – “Bombshell,” a movie about media empire Fox News and the women who brought down the infamous man who created it, is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $9.
7 p.m. – Salida High School drama team presents the play “Clue” at Salida High School auditorium, 26 Jones Ave. Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for students.
Saturday
Buena Vista
9-10 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners, starts at northeast corner of East Main and Railroad streets.
1-3 p.m. – Banana Belt Stamp Club at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave. Open to beginners and experts. Guests welcome.
2 p.m. – Buena Vista High School Trident Theatre Company presents a musical menagerie of fairy tales and life lessons in “Into the Woods” at The Loft Orpheum Theater, 413 E. Main St. Tickets are $7 per student and $12 per adult at the door. VIP tickets are $20.
7 p.m. – Buena Vista High School Trident Theatre Company presents a musical menagerie of fairy tales and life lessons in “Into the Woods” at The Loft Orpheum Theater, 413 E. Main St. Tickets are $7 per student and $12 per adult at the door. VIP tickets are $20.
9 p.m. – Arthur Lee Land’s “Twang is Dead” with special guests Ross James and Bill McKay features new interpretations of music from the Grateful Dead at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Stuck in the Briar performs traditional Celtic with African rhythm overtones at the St. Paddy’s Day Party at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120.
Saguache
7-9 p.m. – Americana musician Jackson Elmer performs at the Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Salida
8:30 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 U.S. 50, and returns at 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult; ages 10-17 need a signed waiver. To reserve a space, call 719-539-6738 or sign up at the aquatic center.
9 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners around Salida, starts at the F Street bridge.
1:30-3 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. 719-539-7877, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or monarch.mavericks@yahoo.com.
7 p.m. – Salida High School drama team presents the play “Clue” at Salida High School auditorium, 26 Jones Ave. Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for students.
7-10 p.m. – Shawn Waggoner and the Tumblyweeds with special guests Bonnie Culpepper and Jenny Hill Pankratz perform at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $10. This is a fundraiser for the Grainery Ministries, Salida’s food bank.
7-11 p.m. – Chaffee County United soccer club hosts a Silent Disco fundraiser at A Church, 419 D St. Must be 21 or older. $10 suggested donation.
Sunday
Buena Vista
2 p.m. – Buena Vista High School Trident Theatre Company presents a musical menagerie of fairy tales and life lessons in “Into the Woods” at The Loft Orpheum Theater, 413 E. Main St. Tickets are $7 per student and $12 per adult at the door. VIP tickets are $20.
Salida
2 p.m. – Salida High School drama team presents the play “Clue” at Salida High School auditorium, 26 Jones Ave. Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for students.
5 p.m. – Articipate hosts a class by Curtis Killorn, “Draw What You See,” at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. Cost is $12 plus $5 for supplies.
Monday
Buena Vista
5:30-6:30 p.m. – Qigong at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave. 719-395-8700.
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
Tuesday
Salida
6-8 p.m. – Free Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, features six categories, six questions per category, four chances to win.
