Today
Buena Vista
7 p.m. – Dr. Arri Eisen speaks on “Biology and Buddhism: What I’ve Learned About Life During a Decade Teaching Science to the Dalai Lama’s Monks and Nuns” at a Collegiate Peaks Forum Series lecture in the Ivy Ballroom of the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served.
Salida
5:30-7 p.m. – Creative Mixer, a social event for musicians, dancers, writers, artists, art lovers and community members, at Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Featured artists are Rocky Mountain Society of Botanical Artists, and featured musician is TJ Hittle. Free admission and munchies. Everyone welcome. salidacouncilforthearts.org.
6-8 p.m. – Bluegrass Jam Session at Rocky Mountain Guitars, 133 E. First St. Take an instrument(s) and a tune to share. For more information, contact Tom Plant at tom.plant@mac.com or Dale Anderson at dzen29@yahoo.com.
6-9 p.m. – Teen Night at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St., offers arcade and video games for high school ages or older.
9 p.m. – Karaoke at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
9 p.m. – DJDJ and Ladies’ Night at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St. DJDJ spins all genres.
Friday
Buena Vista
6:30 p.m. – Movie night at Creekside Gathering Place, 203 Cedar St.
9 p.m. – Taylor Scott Band performs soul, funk, blues and rock ’n’ roll at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets cost $10.
Salida
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Guidestone hosts the 13th annual Pumpkin Patch and Harvest Festival at the Hutchinson Ranch on U.S. 50 between Salida and Poncha Springs, featuring horse-drawn wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, pony rides, farm games, crafts, face painting, food and music. Individual single-day tickets cost $8; children age 2 and younger are admitted free. guidestonecolorado.org.
6-8 p.m. – Spare Parts performs a blend of rock, classics, oldies and country at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50. Free admission.
Saturday
Buena Vista
9-10 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners starts at northeast corner of East Main and Railroad streets.
1-3 p.m. – Banana Belt Stamp Club at Buena Vista Library. All levels welcome. 303-915-9572, bananabeltstampclub@live.com.
8:30 p.m. – The Long Run performs a tribute to The Eagles at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets cost $10.
Coaldale
9 a.m. – Western Fremont Historical Society hosts “R.I.P. in Pleasant Valley” cemetery tour starting in the Coaldale Community Building, 287 Fremont County Road 6. The tour features the Coaldale and Howard cemeteries and includes stories about pioneers buried there. Cost is $7 for society members and those younger than 17 or $15 for nonmembers. 719-942-3355 or westfremonthistory.com.
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
9 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners around Salida, starts at the F Street bridge.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Salida Mountain Trails hosts a ShinDig volunteer trail-building work day. All are welcome. For meeting place, directions and details, visit salidamountaintrails.org or facebook.com/salidamountaintrails.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Guidestone hosts the 13th annual Pumpkin Patch and Harvest Festival at the Hutchinson Ranch on U.S. 50 between Salida and Poncha Springs, featuring horse-drawn wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, pony rides, farm games, crafts, face painting, food and music. Individual single-day tickets cost $8; children age 2 and younger are admitted free. guidestonecolorado.org.
11 a.m.-7 p.m. – Fourth annual Salida Oktoberfest at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features live music, beer, German food, kids’ activities, wiener dog race and stein-hoisting competition. First 100 people receive a free commemorative stein. Free admission.
1:30-4 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. 539-7877, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or monarch.mavericks@yahoo.com.
Sunday
Coaldale
4 p.m. – Live music with The Rifters at the Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road. Special opener: Red Moon Revival (Bonnie Culpepper and Scotlyn Srodes). $15 at the door. 719-530-0838.
Salida
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Guidestone hosts the 13th annual Pumpkin Patch and Harvest Festival at the Hutchinson Ranch on U.S. 50 between Salida and Poncha Springs, featuring horse-drawn wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, pony rides, farm games, crafts, face painting, food and music. Individual single-day tickets cost $8; children age 2 and younger are admitted free. guidestonecolorado.org.
2:30 p.m. – Art on Film series presents “Art and Craft,” about art forger Mark Landis, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $8. Cash bar and concessions will be available. Doors open at 2 p.m.
7 p.m. – Adam Agee and Jon Sousa play Irish music at A Church, 419 D St., along with a potluck and games for all ages.
Monday
Buena Vista
5:30-6:30 p.m. – Qigong at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave. 395-8700.
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
6-8 p.m. – Movie: “Seed: The Untold Story,” sponsored by S.A.V.E. Salida Seed Project, at A Church, 419 D St., also features a potluck and games for all ages.
Tuesday
Salida
5:30-7 p.m. – Salida ukulele strum-along at Rocky Mountain Guitar Co., 133 E. First St. Participants are asked to take a music stand and folding chair if they have one. For more information, contact Molly Frauenhoff at mfrauenhoff24@ gmail.com.
6-8 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
Wednesday
Salida
10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. – 17th annual Wearable Art Fashion Show, Boutique and Brunch at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features catered brunch, door prizes, table favors and handmade clothing created by Heart of Colorado FiberArts Guild members, modeled in the fashion show and sold in the boutique. Tickets are $35 (cash or check only) and are available at The Hodgepodge, 1548 G St., No. 7, Salida, or Serendipity Yarns, 321 W. Main St., Buena Vista.
6 p.m. – Sip ’n’ Paint with Saralee at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St., features step-by-step instructions on how to create a painting. Beginners welcome. Cost is $3 or $25 for children younger than 12. 719-298-2187.
7 p.m. – Teen Night Karaoke at A Church, 419 D St.
