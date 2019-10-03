Today
Buena Vista
9:30-11:30 a.m. – Chaffee County Community Foundation hosts an online fundraising strategy workshop at Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, 29780 N. U.S. 24. Food and beverages will be provided. $20 charge per person or $30 per organization for unlimited attendees.
6:30 p.m. – Community Wildfire Protection Plan public meeting at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St., offers an opportunity for residents to view and comment on new maps that show fire risk levels across the county.
Coaldale
7 p.m. – Irish trio One for the Foxes concert features Joanna Hyde, David Curley and Tadhg O’Meachair at Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road. Tickets are $15 at the door. RSVP to coaldaleschoolhouse@gmail.com or 719-530-0838.
Salida
6-9 p.m. – Teen Night at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St., offers arcade and video games for high school ages or older.
7-9 p.m. – Manhattan Short Film Festival screening No. 1 features 10 short films from seven different countries at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Audience will vote for best film and best actor. salidasteamplant.com.
9 p.m. – Karaoke at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
9 p.m. – DJDJ and Ladies’ Night at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St. DJDJ spins all genres.
Friday
Buena Vista
6-7:30 p.m. – First Friday Wine Share meets at Casa del Rio clubhouse on CR 313 for fellowship and meeting new people. Take your own finger foods and beverage of choice (not necessarily wine). Judi at 719-395-4884 or firstfridaywineshare.com; click on CO link. Open to anyone in the BV area.
9 p.m. – Town Mountain plays bluegrass spiced with country, old school rock ’n’ roll and boogie-woogie at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets cost $10.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – John Drew Peterson plays jazz guitar at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Saguache
7-10 p.m. – Manhattan Short Film Festival screening features 10 short films from seven different countries at the Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St. Audience will vote for best film and best actor. Tickets are $8 at the door.
Salida
2-4 p.m. – Chess Club at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St. Info: 719-221-4017; leave message.
6-7:30 p.m. – Women’s Singing Circle at Yoga Tonic, 132 E. First St. No experience necessary. $5-10 suggested donation.
6-9 p.m. – Ragged Mountain performs high-intensity bluegrass music at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50. Free admission.
6:30-8 p.m. – Gabriel Fara Tolno presents West African drum and dance at Salida School of Yoga, 131 E. First St. Cost is $20. 808-283-2968.
7 p.m. – Walden Chamber Music Society presents “Curtis to Colorado,” featuring pianist Janice Carissa, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Adult tickets cost $30 in advance at waldenchambermusic.org and at the SteamPlant box office or $35 at the door. Free tickets for students ages 5-18 can be reserved by calling 719-398-1252.
7 p.m. – You Knew Me When performs folk rock at Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, 144 W. First St.
Saturday
Buena Vista
9-10 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners, starts at northeast corner of East Main and Railroad streets.
5-7 p.m. – David A. Billesbach artist reception for his exhibit of landscapes and portraits of India at AVDI Gallery Chaffee Arts Wall, 317 E. Main St. Refreshments will be served.
9 p.m. – Denver band Halden Wofford & the Hi-Beams plays “rocked-up honky tonk, western swing, Dylanesque originals and spaghetti western epics” at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets cost $5.
Howard
4-7 p.m. – Octoberfest dinner with German food and silent and live auctions at Howard Hall, 5510 CR 45. Suggested donation of $10 for adult dinner; kids younger than 10 eat free.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Eli Dokson plays acoustic guitar at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Saguache
4 p.m. – Manhattan Short Film Festival screening features 10 short films from seven different countries at the Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St. Audience will vote for best film and best actor. Tickets are $8 at the door. Another screening will start at 7 p.m.
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
9 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners around Salida, starts at the F Street bridge.
7 p.m. – Amber LC album release with special guests Mac Frenzi, DJ Papa Wook and the CSell at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
Sunday
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Final Farmers Market and HarvestFest at South Main Town Square features food and drink, entertainment and activities.
Salida
10 a.m. – Annual Mass of Creation and Blessing of the Animals at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Fourth and E streets.
10 a.m.-noon – Dan Bishop discusses “Surviving Climate Change” at the Central Colorado Humanists’ Sunday Science presentation at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. All are welcome. Admission is free but donations are accepted.
3-5 p.m. – Manhattan Short Film Festival screening No. 1 features 10 short films from seven different countries at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Audience will vote for best film and best actor. salidasteamplant.com.
Monday
Buena Vista
5:30-6:30 p.m. – Qigong at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave. 395-8700.
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
9 a.m. – Bus trip to Cripple Creek casinos leaves the Salida Safeway at 9 a.m. and makes a stop at the VFW in Johnson Village for passengers from the Buena Vista area. The bus departs Cripple Creek at 5 p.m. Cost is $25. 539-6495 or 966-5095 for reservations.
6-8:30 p.m. – Irish Jam Session at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St. Acoustic instruments and singers of Irish/Celtic songs welcome. Round robin style.
Tuesday
Buena Vista
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Buena Vista Celtic and Old-Time Music Jam at Creekside Gathering Place, 203 Cedar St. Take an instrument and a tune to share. All abilities are welcome. Free, but donations accepted. 395-6704.
Wednesday
Buena Vista
Noon-2 p.m. – Young at Heart Monthly Luncheon Potluck for those older than 55 at Buena Vista Community Center Aspen Room, 715 E. Main St. For information, call Ron or Linda Rak at 303-456-9058.
7 p.m. – Open Mike Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Salida
9 a.m. – La Groupe Francais Debutantes, a free French conversational group, meets at The Book Haven, 109 N. F St. 221-0157.
6-8 p.m. – Free Community Game Night at A Church, 419 D St., features a potluck and games for all ages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.