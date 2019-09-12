Today
Buena Vista
6 p.m. – Beginner two-step and swing dance at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St., followed by line dancing at 7:30 p.m. $5 per lesson or $8 for both lessons. Call Bill Ridout for info: 918-902-6094.
Salida
5:30-7 p.m. – Creative Mixer at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features local musician Chris Nasca, art from the Fiber Arts Exhibition and complimentary appetizers.
6 p.m. – Bluegrass jam at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
6-8 p.m. – Bluegrass Jam Session at Rocky Mountain Guitars, 133 E. First St. Take an instrument(s) and a tune to share. For more information contact Tom Plant at tom.plant@mac.com or Dale Anderson at dzen29@yahoo.com.
6-9 p.m. – Teen Night at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St., offers arcade and video games for high school ages or older.
7 p.m. – Open Mike Night at A Church, 419 D St., features complimentary pizza and drinks for performers and attendees.
7:30 p.m. – Buffalo Gals perform at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
9 p.m. – Karaoke at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
9 p.m. – DJDJ and Ladies’ Night at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St. DJDJ spins all genres.
Friday
Buena Vista
4-6 p.m. – Artists’ Opening Reception at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave. Refreshments will be served. Art will be on display throughout September.
6:30 p.m. – Movie night at Creekside Gathering Place, 203 Cedar St.
7-9:30 p.m. – Buena Vista Contra Dance at Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave., features live music and instruction from local musicians and callers. Cost is $4 or $2 for students. Call Carole or Randy at 719-395-6704.
9 p.m. – Jerry Joseph & the Jackmormons perform a rock show at The Lariat, 206 Main St. Joseph is a singer-songwriter known for performing with bands such as Stockholm Syndrome and ’80s cult band Little Women. Tickets are $10.
Coaldale
6 p.m. – Guitarist and vocalist Justin Allison performs with Grammy-nominated woodwind player Bob Rebholz at the Coaldale Community Building, 287 Fremont County Road 6. The event starts with a tailgate potluck in the parking lot at 6 p.m., with music at 7 p.m. “Bring your own beer” and a suggested donation of $15.
Saguache
6 p.m. – Lucky 13th Talent Show at Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St., will raise money to support Alpine Achievers Initiative, and performers will be split into youth and adult groups. To sign up, contact Maddie at coordinator@alpineachievers.org.
Salida
2-4 p.m. – Chess Club at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St. Info: 719-221-4017; leave message.
6 p.m. – Blue Rooster performs a new and used blues show at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
7-9 p.m. – “Heavy psychedelic rock” band Hobo Village performs at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
7:30-9:30 p.m. – Martha Scanlon, Jon Neufeld and Salidan Harper Powell perform roots music at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $15 in advance at the box office and salidasteamplant.com and $17 at the door.
Saturday
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Applefest at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St., features fresh applesauce and cider, apple pie contest, butter making, kids’ crafts, log sawing, embroidery, sewing and hat making, pony rides and live music on the front porch.
7 p.m. – Buena Vista Heritage Museum, 511 E. Main St., presents “Madams of Central Colorado,” a historically accurate presentation about madams in local history. Not suitable for children younger than 13. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at buenavistaheritage.com or at the door.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Local bluegrass group Smeltertown performs a free show at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Saguache
7-9 p.m. – Saguache country band Spurs & Latigo performs at Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St.
Salida
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Hutchinson Homestead and Learning Center, 8913 U.S. 50, has family activities and site visits all day. Guided tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Live music and homemade pie, 2-4 p.m. For details visit GuidestoneColorado.org or call 719-239-0955. $5/person or $10/family.
1:30-4 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. 539-7877, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or monarch.mavericks@yahoo.com.
7 p.m. – Local country/Americana/blues duo Pint & A Half performs at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
7:30 p.m. – Hogan & Moss perform at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
Sunday
Crestone
3-5 p.m. – Art Symposium for Rita Beralt at Shumei International Institute, 3000 E. Dream Way Road. A reception will follow a presentation by Beralt. Free and open to the public. 719-256-5284.
Saguache
6 p.m. – Grant Sabin performs at Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St.
Salida
Noon-8 p.m. – Summerdaze music festival, a free event featuring six bands, at Salida SteamPlant plaza, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Bands are Mo’Champipple & the Miso Horns, Roundhouse Assembly, Blue Recluse, Big Horn, Smeltertown and Sweet Beets. Food and beer will be available for purchase.
Monday
Buena Vista
9 a.m.-noon – Chaffee County WE Write free writing session at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave., led by Laurel McHargue on the topic “Fun with Flash Fiction.” Participants are asked to refrain from wearing colognes or perfumes to respect those with allergies. Take a snack to share, writing utensil and a drink. RSVP to info@CCWritersExchange.org.
Salida
5-6:30 p.m. – High Altitude Gardening Adult Education Series at Guidestone’s Community & School Garden, 1455 Holman Ave. The topic for this session is “Low-Tech Season Extension Techniques,” taught by Guidestone’s Monica Pless, and includes a half-hour presentation and an hour of hands-on experience. Attendees can take home free produce. Cost is $10 in advance at GuidestoneColorado.org or $15 at the gate. Anyone younger than age 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Tuesday
Buena Vista
11:30 a.m. – Buena Vista Women’s Connection Luncheon at Casa del Rio Clubhouse, 27665 CR 313, features a program by Sari Cobb on “Finding Joy in Your Trash Can” and a “mini-concert” by Stacey Mathers. Cost is $5 for women age 30 and younger, $10 for others. RSVP to Vicki at 719-395-8638 or bvwomensc@gmail.com.
6 p.m. – Intermediate two-step and swing dance at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St., followed by waltz lessons at 7:30 p.m. $5 per lesson or $8 for both lessons. Call Bill Rideout for info: 918-902-6094.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Buena Vista Celtic and Old-Time Music Jam at Creekside Gathering Place, 203 Cedar St. Take an instrument and a tune to share. All abilities are welcome. Free, but donations accepted. 719-395-6704.
Salida
6-8 p.m. – Trivia night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
7-9 p.m. – Screening of the film “Rocketman,” telling the story of Elton John’s rise to fame, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9. Cash bar, popcorn and concessions will be available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Buena Vista
8 a.m. – First day of the 18th annual OHV Color Tour. Riders will start the morning by picking out a trail to explore; only 50 riders are allowed on each trail, and local “outriders” will ensure all participants make it back. Registration is $125 at buenavistacolorado.org/ohv-color-tour and includes four breakfasts, Friday night dinner, a public lands access pass and a T-shirt. 719-395-6612.
7 p.m. – Open Mike Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Salida
6 p.m. – Sip ’n’ Paint with Saralee at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
5-9 p.m. – Craft for a Cause benefits Friends of Salida Skateparks at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50. Twenty percent of proceeds will go to the organization. Live music with the Tasty Morsels from 5-7 p.m.
