Today
Buena Vista
7 p.m. – Reel Rock Film Tour at the Ivy Ballroom of the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop, features a collection of climbing films. Sponsored by Eddyline Brewery. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $10; available at bit.ly/34dyPHC.
Salida
4-7 p.m. – Holiday Festival in downtown Salida features holiday goodies at many stores and restaurants, caroling with The Noteables and You Got Male, Santa Claus, shopping, marshmallow roasting, hot chocolate, sleigh rides and more. Pick up a map at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., and get stickers at five locations to enter a drawing for two vacations.
5-8 p.m. – Salida Recreation hosts Parent’s Night Out at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. Salida Rec will take care of kids while parents attend the Salida Holiday Festival. Cost is $10 for the first child, $5 for each additional sibling. Register by calling 719-539-6738.
5-7 p.m. – Santa Claus visits with children at his house at Riverside Park.
5:30-8 p.m. – Holiday Sock Hop at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, features ’50s and ’60 music spun by DJ Deano Maes. Take a pair of new socks for the Salida Overnight Winter Shelter plus a $10 donation to Ark Valley Voice to get a free drink ticket.
6-8 p.m. – Partnership for Community Action hosts Salida Soup at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Participants taking a potluck item and a $5 donation may vote on the evening’s project presentations.
Friday
Monarch Mountain
11-11:45 a.m. – Ski with a Naturalist, a tour cosponsored by U.S. Forest Service and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, begins at the sign near Ski Patrol at Monarch Mountain. A naturalist leads the tour on green runs to talk about the history, flora and fauna of the Monarch area. Daily lift ticket or season pass required to access lifts. Tour is free and open to all ages and abilities.
Poncha Springs
1-5 p.m. – Salida Recreation hosts a holiday movie at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, featuring a showing of the 2018 movie “The Grinch,” plus holiday cookie decorating and hot cocoa. Cost is $3 per person for movie only, $5 to stay for the entire event.
5-7 p.m. – David Tipton plays popular tunes and original compositions on the Chapman stick at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
10:30-11:30 a.m. – Children’s Holiday Story Time at Caring & Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., features cookies and other treats, a craft activity and giveaways for kids along with a holiday-themed book reading.
1-5 p.m. – Santa Claus visits with children at Salida Pharmacy and Fountain, 137 F St.
5 p.m. – Second annual free Old-Fashioned Senior Christmas Party at Salida Elks Lodge basement, 148 E. Second St., features bingo games followed by a chicken-fried steak dinner with all the fixings and dessert. RSVP by calling Carl at 719-530-8410.
6-7:30 p.m. – Santa Claus visits with children at F Street Five & Dime, 147 F St.
6:30-7:30 p.m. – Teen Night at A Church, 419 D St.
6-8 p.m. – Santa Claus visits with children at Salida Pharmacy and Fountain, 137 F St.
7 p.m. – Ugly Sweater Christmas Party at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
7:30 p.m. – Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., presents a performance of “The Santaland Diaries,” a Christmas comedy not for the faint of heart about one guy’s stint working as a Christmas elf at Macy’s. Intended for mature audiences. Tickets are $12, available at the SteamPlant box office or salidasteamplant.com. Cash bar will be available.
9 p.m. – The reincarnated Bruce Hayes Band makes its Salida debut playing rock and roll and retro country at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St., featuring Oso Blanco on drums, Aaron Robbins on bass and Bruce Hayes on electric guitar, steel and mandolin.
Saturday
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Bruce Warren performs bluegrass, Americana-style music on guitar and hammer dulcimer at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Foodshed Alliance Winter Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., features local food and handmade gifts.
1-5 p.m. – Santa Claus visits with children at Salida Pharmacy and Fountain, 137 F St.
2-4 p.m. – Santa Claus visits with children at his house at Riverside Park.
6-8 p.m. – Santa Claus visits with children at Salida Pharmacy and Fountain, 137 F St.
7:30 p.m. – Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., presents a performance of “The Santaland Diaries,” a Christmas comedy not for the faint of heart about one guy’s stint working as a Christmas elf at Macy’s. Intended for mature audiences. Tickets are $12, available at the SteamPlant box office or salidasteamplant.com. Cash bar will be available.
Sunday
Salida
2-4 p.m. – Central Colorado Humanists presents the Children’s Science Festival for kids ages 6-13 at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. The program, “What Rocks You,” will features local rocks, and kids can do some testing and experimenting with rock samples. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided. Kids must be accompanied by an adult.
4:30 p.m. – Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., presents “Downton Abbey,” the movie based on the popular TV series and starring the original cast. Rated PG. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cash bar and concessions available. Tickets cost $9, available at the box office or salidasteamplant.com.
Monday
Salida
2-5 p.m. – Family-friendly Holiday Pool Party at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, features swimming, holiday music and cookies. Admission costs $5. No drop-in passes allowed.
Tuesday
Monarch Mountain
10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Santa Claus gives candy and Monarch stickers to skiers and snowboarders as he skis on the slopes at Monarch Mountain.
Wednesday
Poncha Springs
4-6 p.m. – Community Christmas Dinner at Cross Roads Church, 10915 CR 128. RSVP by calling 719-539-3393.
Salida
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Free Community Christmas Dinner at Salida Community Center, 305 F St., is open to all. Anyone who needs a meal delivered should call the Community Center at 719-539-3351, leave a message; someone will call back to verify the address. Donations are welcome.
