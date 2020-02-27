Thurs., Feb. 27
Salida
6 p.m. – Movie Night at A Church, 419 D St. Salida’s Seed Library will present the movie “Seed: The Untold Story” and discussion of the importance of saving seeds. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. A suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for students and children earns a door prize ticket, dinner and a drink of choice.
7 p.m. – “Wild Rose” Fresh out of Prison, Rose-Lynn juggles her menial job, two children and committed mother as she pursues her ambition of a one-way ticket to musical stardom. Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9. Concessions and cash bar available.
Fri., Feb. 28
Buena Vista
9 p.m. – Steady Flow performs a unique style of punk music at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10.
Monarch Mountain
11-11:45 a.m. – Town Challenge Races, Teams sponsored by local businesses battle it out in a series of fun racing on Freeway.
11-11:45 a.m. – Ski with a Naturalist, a tour co-sponsored by U.S. Forest Service and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, begins at the sign near Ski Patrol at Monarch Mountain. A naturalist leads the tour on green runs to talk about the history, flora and fauna of the Monarch area. Daily lift ticket or season pass required to access lifts. Tour is free and open to all ages and abilities.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Drew Petersen performs at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120. Free event.
Salida
8:30 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 U.S. 50, and returns at 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult; ages 10-17 need a signed waiver. To reserve a space, call 719-539-6738 or sign up at the aquatic center.
5:30-7:30 p.m. – “Blue Recluse” plays at the Boathouse Cantina, 228 North F. St. Free event.
5-9 p.m. – Craft for a Cause, Foodshed Alliance and Colorado Farmers Market, at SoulCraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
7-8:15 p.m. – Friday Dance Party features salsa lessons at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. Free admission but donations accepted. Hugh Young, 719-221-2864.
Sat., Feb. 29
Buena Vista
9 p.m. – Tenth Mountain Division performs music at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10.
Poncha Springs
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Free Decker Fire Recovery Community Fair at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, features experts in a variety of emergency preparedness topics, children’s activities and hourly gift card drawings. Open to all, regardless of whether they were personally impacted by the Decker Fire.
5-7 p.m. – Smythe and Taylor perform at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120. Free.
8 p.m. – Ski Patrol Party and Bill McKay Band at the Victoria Tavern, 143 North F St. Fundraiser for Friends of Monarch Ski Patrol, avalanche dog program and Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
Salida
8:30 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 U.S. 50, and returns at 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult; ages 10-17 need a signed waiver. To reserve a space, call 719-539-6738 or sign up at the aquatic center.
7-10 p.m. – Pint and a Half performs at the 146 TapHouse, 146 W. First St.
7-9:30 p.m. – Bow Wow Film Festival, a traveling film festival celebrates, educates and inspires all thing doggie through the art of short film. Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $10. Concession and cash bar available.
Sun., Mar. 1
Salida
9 a.m. – Bus trip to Cripple Creek casinos leaves the Salida Safeway at 9 a.m. and makes a stop at the VFW in Johnson Village for passengers from the Buena Vista area. The bus departs Cripple Creek at 5 p.m. Cost is $25. 719-539-6495 or 719-966-5095 for reservations.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Bruce Warren, a former National Champion on the hammered dulcimer, will perform at the Uptown Grill, 413 U.S. 50.
Mon., Mar. 2
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
Tue., Mar. 3
Buena Vista
7:15-8:30 p.m. – Adult hip-hop dance at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. 719-395-1939.
