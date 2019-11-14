Today
Buena Vista
8:30 – Bluesman Patrick Sweany plays at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St., along with Colorado bluesman A.J. Fullerton. Cover charge is $10.
10-11 a.m. – Wiggles and Giggles at the Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave., features unstructured free play, with toys and activities set up.
3:45-4:45 p.m. – Taming Tech Trouble at the Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave., offers help with simple technology use on any device.
Salida
5:30-7 p.m. – Creative Mixer, a social event for musicians, dancers, writers, artists, art lovers and community members, at Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features artist Lindsay Sutton and musician Stephen Smalzel. Free admission and munchies. Everyone welcome. salidacouncilforthearts.org.
6-9 p.m. – Teen Night at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St., offers arcade and video games for high school ages or older.
6-8 p.m. – Bluegrass Jam Session at Rocky Mountain Guitars, 133 E. First St. Take an instrument(s) and a tune to share. For more information contact Tom Plant at tom.plant@mac.com or Dale Anderson at dzen29@yahoo.com.
7 p.m. – MountainFilm on Tour features 10 documentary adventure films at A Church, 419 D St. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12-$20 for adults and $5 per child, available at the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, 209 E. Third St., garna.org and at the door.
9 p.m. – Karaoke at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
9 p.m. – DJDJ and Ladies’ Night at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St. DJDJ spins all genres.
Friday
Buena Vista
5:45 p.m. – ArkValley Christian Mission hosts a free dinner and fellowship, 122 Cottonwood Ave.
6-9 p.m. – Masquerade Ball at BV Heritage Museum, 506 E. Main St. Cost is $30 and costumes are encouraged. Music by the Colorado Mountain College Jazz Band and catering by Simple Eatery. buenavistaheritage@MSN.com.
7 p.m. – MountainFilm on Tour features nine documentary adventure films at the Ivy Ballroom, Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12-$20 for adults and $5 per child, available at garna.org and at the door.
9 p.m. – The Jive Tribe plays a combination of funk, soul and hip-hop music at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Salida
7 p.m. – Salida High School presents “Hamlet, Prince of Denmark” at the SHS auditorium, 26 Jones Ave. The 50-minute, one-act production is shortened from the original Shakespeare play. Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for students.
Saturday
Buena Vista
9-10 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners, starts at northeast corner of East Main and Railroad streets.
8:30 p.m. – Local band Roundhouse Assembly plays at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Coaldale
7 p.m. – National touring artist Gabrielle Louise returns to the Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road, accompanied by guitarist Greg Schochet. Tickets are $15 at the door. BYOB. To RSVP, call Bruce Warren at 719-530-0838.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Music by River’s Edge at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
9 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners around Salida, starts at the F Street bridge.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – High Country Artisans Fine Craft Sale at 12600 Coyote Valley Road, features handwoven, knitted and color extraction wearables, felted accessories, woodworking, home decor, handbags and totes, glasswork, quilted items, pottery, jewelry and homemade cards.
10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Valley to Valley Senior Care Center Holiday Fundraiser at the center, 348 G St., features gifts, holiday decorations, jewelry, baked goods and other senior-made items for sale.
Noon-9 p.m. – Soulcraft Brewing’s Third Anniversary Party, 248 W. U.S. 50, features music by Bonnie Culpepper from 1-3 p.m. and The River Arkansas from 5-8 p.m. and more.
5-7 p.m. – Kickoff to Winter, a special event to help promote winter tourism, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features networking, cash bar and free pizza.
7 p.m. – Warren Miller’s “Timeless” ski movie at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults (kids 6 and younger admitted free) and must be purchased in advance from the SteamPlant box office or Monarch Mountain Outpost.
7 p.m. – Salida High School presents “Hamlet, Prince of Denmark” at the SHS auditorium, 26 Jones Ave. The 50-minute, one-act production is shortened from the original Shakespeare play. Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for students.
Sunday
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser at St. Joseph Catholic Parish great hall, 340 E. Fifth St. Menu features pancakes, scrambled eggs, link sausage, coffee and orange juice. Breakfast is $6 for adults; children 12 and younger eat for $3.
2 p.m. – Warren Miller’s “Timeless” ski movie at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults (kids 6 and younger admitted free) and must be purchased in advance from the SteamPlant box office or Monarch Mountain Outpost.
2 p.m. – Salida High School presents “Hamlet, Prince of Denmark” at the SHS auditorium, 26 Jones Ave. The 50-minute, one-act production is shortened from the original Shakespeare play. Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for students.
7 p.m. – The River City Nomads are featured poets at Poetry Live at the Paquette at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Local poet showcase features Jean Hanfelt of Salida. Sign up for an open mike segment at 6:45 p.m. Free and open to the public.
Monday
Buena Vista
5:30-6:30 p.m. – Qigong at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave. 719-395-8700.
5:30-7:30 p.m. – League of Women Voters of Chaffee County Drinks and Dialogue at the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association community room, 29780 N. U.S. 24., features “Dark Monkey,” a PBS documentary, followed by a discussion. Drinks and appetizers provided.
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
5:30-7:30 p.m. – Browns Canyon National Monument Resource Management Open House meeting at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., allows the public to learn about and comment on proposed plans for the monument.
Tuesday
Buena Vista
5:30-7:30 p.m. – Browns Canyon National Monument Resource Management Open House meeting at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St., allows the public to learn about and comment on proposed plans for the monument.
Salida
5:30-7 p.m. – Salida ukulele strum-along at Rocky Mountain Guitar Co., 133 E. First St. Participants are asked to take a music stand and folding chair if they have one. For more information, contact Molly Frauenhoff at mfrauenhoff24@ gmail.com.
Wednesday
Salida
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Free Salida Old-time Music Jam hosted by Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50. Share tunes in a round-robin style. All abilities are welcome.
7 p.m. – “Salida Circus Girl in Slovenia” Travelogue presentation by Destiny Meseke at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.