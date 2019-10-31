Today
Buena Vista
8-11 a.m. – Trick or Treat Street along Main Street when businesses open their doors to youngsters looking for candy. Stores participating will post flyers.
12-2 p.m. – Bark or Biscuits at Gone to the Dogs, 140 S. U.S. 24. Take your dog in costume for a dog treat and photo. No registration required. Prizes for best pet costume.
2 p.m. – Avery-Parsons Elementary School Halloween Parade on East Main Street.
3-5 p.m. – Patriotic Halloween at American Legion Post No. 55, 338 N. Railroad. Say the Pledge of Allegiance and receive a certificate, surprises and candy.
5-7 p.m. – Trunk or Treat at Cornerstone Church, 205 S. San Juan, features trick-or-treating, free bouncy house and dinner.
6-9 p.m. – Buena Vista Heritage hosts the Haunted Carnival/Nightmare at Turner Farm, with spooky characters, ghost stories and family-friendly activities at the historic farm, 829 W. Main St. Admission costs $5.
9 p.m.-midnight – Halloween Bash at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St., features music by Grant Farm. Cover charge is $10.
Salida
4-4:30 p.m. – Goblin Gallop, a 1-mile fun run for kids led by the Chaffee County Running Club and Salida High School cross-country team, at Longfellow Elementary School, 425 W. Seventh St.
5-7 p.m. – Trunk or Treat takes place inside Grace Church, 1320 D St.
6-9 p.m. – Teen Night at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St., offers arcade and video games for high school ages or older.
6-9 p.m. – Adults-only Halloween Party at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50 features music by Roundhouse Assembly, games and costume contest.
7-9 p.m. – Halloween Film Screening of “Us” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. A family’s serene beach vacation turns to chaos when their doppelgängers appear. Tickets cost $9.
7-10 p.m. – Teen Halloween event at A Church, 419 D St. Pizza and drinks provided.
7-10 p.m. – Halloween at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St., features music by Blue Rooster.
7 p.m. – Open Mike and Ladies’ Night at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St.
9 p.m. – Karaoke at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
Friday
Saguache
6 p.m. – Fall Flash Fiction Friday at the Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St., features a showing of the 1988 movie “Beetlejuice” and a ghost story contest – write a 100-word story, read it on stage and be entered in a drawing to win ghost-themed prizes. Tickets cost $7 at the door.
Salida
6-7:30 p.m. – Women’s Singing Circle at Yoga Tonic, 132 E. First St. No experience necessary. $5-10 suggested donation.
9 p.m. – Halloween Party at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St., features music by Mo’Champipple and the Miso Horns and a costume contest with $100 prize for first place. Cover charge is $3.
Saturday
Buena Vista
9-10 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners, starts at northeast corner of East Main and Railroad streets.
9 a.m.-2 p.m. – 93rd annual Bazaar at Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. Lunch starts at 11 a.m.
9 a.m.-3 p.m. – St. Rose of Lima Fall Festival at St. Rose of Lima parish hall, 118 South Gunnison, features a cash raffle,” quilt raffle, craft items, baked goods, silent auction items and a free drawing for a $100 City Market gift card. The church store will be open. Chili and/or chicken noodle soup meal deal served from 11 a.m-1 p.m.; carry out or dine in.
9 p.m. – Denver electro/funk/hip-hop group Tnertle plays at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets cost $10.
Crestone
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Crestone End-of-Life Project Registration Party at Crestone Town Hall meeting room, 199 Alder St. Opportunity to update existing packets, notarizing $5 per page, with $10 donation requested for printing. 719-256-4644.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Benny Bowmaster performs at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Saguache
7 p.m. – Folk, country and Americana artist Joe Johnson performs at the Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St. Tickets cost $10 at the door.
Salida
9 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners around Salida, starts at the F Street bridge.
Noon-3:30 p.m. – Free creative dance workshop at Hi Steppin’ Studio, 934 E. U.S. 50, Unit B, for adults and teens interested in exploring expression, communication and creativity through movement. Sponsored by Saz Dance Theatre with the aid of a William Boddy Passion to Learn Scholarship. Preregister by calling 719-221-4583 or visit salidasazdance.webs.com.
5 p.m. – Dia de los Muertos parade and potluck. A Church, 419 D St., will open at 5 p.m. to drop off potluck items; parade begins at 6 p.m. from Alpine Park, followed by the potluck at A Church.
7-10 p.m. – Dance Party at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features music by a DJ, dancing, food and a cash bar. Admission is free.
7-8:30 p.m. – Heavy metal band Born of Whiskey, with guest Jared Bradford opening, performs at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50. All funds donated will go to No Shave November cause for cancer awareness.
Sunday
Howard
4-7 p.m. – Howard Hall Association hosts a free dinner and “Ding, Dong, Decker is Dead” Celebration at Howard Hall, 5510 CR 45. Spaghetti, chili and brats and kraut will be served until the food runs out.
Salida
10 a.m.-noon – Central Colorado Humanists’ Sunday Science presentation, “Microbiome Science and the Boreal Toad,” at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. All are welcome. Admission is free but donations are accepted.
2:30-4 p.m. – “Let’s Talk about Ageism” at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd., is a talk about discrimination based on age with brainstorming and ideas about things the community can do to change ageism. Sponsored by Ark Valley Helping Hands, 719-239-1031.
Monday
Buena Vista
5:30-6:30 p.m. – Qigong at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave. 395-8700.
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
9 a.m. – Bus trip to Cripple Creek casinos leaves the Salida Safeway at 9 a.m. and makes a stop at the VFW in Johnson Village for passengers from the Buena Vista area. The bus departs Cripple Creek at 5 p.m. Cost is $25. 539-6495 or 966-5095 for reservations.
6-8:30 p.m. – Irish Jam Session at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St. Acoustic instruments and singers of Irish/Celtic songs welcome. Round robin style.
Wednesday
Salida
9 a.m. – La Groupe Francais Debutantes, a free French conversational group, meets at The Book Haven, 109 N. F St. 221-0157.
7-8:30 p.m. – Travelogue: Balkan Islands at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cash bar. Admission costs $5.
