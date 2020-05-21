Editor’s note: Most social events have been canceled due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following events, most of which are online, were scheduled as of press time but are subject to change.
Daily Events
All day – Chaffee’s Got Talent Facebook group lets viewers enjoy live music, funny moments and other local entertainment.
All day – Salida SteamPlant hosts online screenings of “Someone Somewhere” through June 1. In this Parisian bittersweet romance, warehouse employee Rémy (François Civil) and research assistant Mélanie (Ana Girardot) have never met, but they live parallel lives. As they stumble through misadventures, the star-crossed duo orbit around each other but remain just out of reach. French with English subtitles. Virtual tickets are $10 at salidasteamplant.com. A portion of ticket sales are returned to the SteamPlant’s film programming budget.
All day – The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum in Leadville continues its interactive exhibit about the mining history of California Gulch. The exhibit, overlaid on a 1992 painting of California Gulch as it appeared in 1910, includes information about geology, mining operations, and comparisons of the area then and now. Viewers can click on parts of the painting to learn about different aspects of mining at California Gulch. Access this and other virtual exhibits at mininghalloffame.org/page/exhibits.
All day – Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County hosts its “Bid Big and Stay Home” online fundraiser with an auction of numerous items and services donated from local businesses, which will run through Saturday. There’s also Fund a Future, an opportunity to donate to the club’s budget for programming. To access the auction and Fund a Future, visit bgcchaffee.org/.
All day – The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County geranium sale accepts online orders until Friday at lwvchaffeecounty.org. One-gallon containers available in red, salmon and pink cost $16 each. Pickup will be from 2-5 p.m. June 2 at the Buena Vista Library or Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St. Call Ellen Olson at 719-395-4855.
Today
All day – Collegiate Peaks Forum Series presents Switch Energy Alliance Chairman Dr. Scott Tinker’s new movie, “Switch On,” for free online viewing through today. The film explores how energy and ingenuity can improve individual lives and countries. Tinker will be featured in a Zoom Q&A session at 7 p.m. To view the film, visit switchon.org/films/switch-on and use the “Sign Up For Free” button to create a login. A trailer for the film is also available.
4-8 p.m. – Virtual CKS Paddlefest presents Women’s Adventure Film Tour, with five to eight short films to benefit elevateHER at ckspaddlefest.com and Facebook.
6-8 p.m. – Mental Health Crisis Planning Workshop, an online workshop hosted by NAMI Chaffee County, will help participants learn about causes of a mental health crisis, how to recognize signs of a crisis and steps to take. Preregistration is required by emailing info@namichaffee.org, visiting namichaffee.org or calling 970-823-4751.
7 p.m. – Patrice Pike weekly online concerts, a Facebook event.
7 p.m. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosts a free Learn to Hunt webinar series on Zoom. This week’s topic is field scouting. Register at bit.ly/LearnToHuntCPW. Additional webinars will take place every Thursday through June 11.
Friday
All day throughout May – Celebrate our students and seniors during their last month of school. Decorate your yard, window or a tree to show your support for all kids in the community. Make it extra flashy with lights, posters, banners, pinwheels, flamingos, whatever you have.
9 a.m.-6 p.m. – Virtual CKS Paddlefest at ckspaddlefest.com and Facebook, features kayak instruction, river surfing, a virtual tour of Elevation Beer Co. and an interview with “Amazon Woman” kayaker Darcy Gaetcher. Full schedule at ckspaddlefest.com.
3 p.m. – “Fridays at Three” Salida Talk with Jimmy and Mark, a Facebook webinar event. Go to Facebook groups Salida Talk. After registering for the webinar, you will receive a confirmation email about joining the webinar.
6 p.m. – Chaffee for Chaffee virtual relief concert, streamable through facebook.com/nowthisiscolorado, features mini concerts by local musicians, demonstrations by local artists and commercials from local businesses. No Facebook account is required for viewing. Salida Council for the Arts will direct viewers on how to donate to concert participants.
Saturday
Online
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Virtual CKS Paddlefest at ckspaddlefest.com and Facebook features virtual running and disc golf, interviews, a short film and Elevation Beer tour part 2. Full schedule at ckspaddlefest.com.
4-5 p.m. – Historic Ute Theatre in Saguache presents an online workshop, “Rise and Shine: The Magic of Music and Sound,” Interactive workshop leader Lucie Lynch, a singer/songwriter, will teach how to use music and sound to shift from fear to excitement in times of change and transformation. Participation is limited to 20; preregister by emailing info@historicutetheatre.com or calling 719-427-1080 with your name and phone number, and you will be contacted with more info.
Cotopaxi
9-11 a.m. – Fingerling potato giveaway at the parking lot of the Cotopaxi park, across from the school at 345 CR 12. Take your own bag or box. While the potatoes are free, anyone who wants to may donate to kids’ summer food programs.
Salida
10 a.m. – Salida High School seniors participate in a graduation parade, starting at the school, 26 Jones Ave., and traveling on E, F, G and H streets, Poncha Boulevard, First Street and then D Street back to the school. Graduates are encouraged to wear their caps and gowns and decorate their vehicles.
Sunday
Online
10 a.m. – Virtual CKS Paddlefest at ckspaddlefest.com and Facebook features Famagogo’s European Paddling Van Tour at 10 a.m. and Elevation Beer tour part 3 at noon.
1-5 p.m. – Historic Ute Theatre in Saguache presents an online workshop, “Rise and Shine: The Magic of Music and Sound,” Interactive workshop leader Lucie Lynch, a singer/songwriter, will teach how to use music and sound to shift from fear to excitement in times of change and transformation. Participation is limited to 20; preregister by emailing info@historicutetheatre.com or calling 719-427-1080 with your name and phone number, and you will be contacted with more info.
Monday
Poncha Springs
10 a.m. – American Legion Ray Lines Post No 64 and Marine Corps League Lt. Harry T. Ostrum Jr. Detachment conduct a Memorial Day ceremony at the Chaffee County Veterans Memorial near Crossroads Visitors Center, 7010 U.S. 285. The ceremony will be repeated at Poncha Springs Cemetery and again at Fairview Cemetery in Salida. Attendees should practice safe distancing and wear face masks.
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity. Only takeout and delivery orders are available.
6 p.m. – Online Concert: Robin Barnes, a Facebook and Instagram event. Barnes, last year’s Salida Jazz Fest headliner, brings her soulful sound online for weekly concerts.
