Today
Salida
5-7 p.m. – Artist Opening Reception for Kathy Davidoff’s show at the Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Free admission; complimentary snacks and beverages will be served. Brian Bishop and Lindsay Davis will play acoustic guitar and viola.
Friday
Buena Vista
9 p.m. – J-Calvin, a down-tempo soul-funk band from Durango, performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Cover charge is $10.
Cotopaxi
6-9 p.m. – Cotopaxi Firehouse Bingo at Deer Mountain Fire Station, 6181 Copper Gulch Road (CR 28). Doors and concessions open at 6 p.m.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – John Drew Petersen performs jazz and indie folk music at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120. Admission is free.
Monarch Mountain
11-11:45 a.m. – Ski with a Naturalist, a tour cosponsored by U.S. Forest Service and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, begins at the sign near Ski Patrol at Monarch Mountain. A naturalist leads the tour on green runs to talk about the history, flora and fauna of the Monarch area. Daily lift ticket or season pass required to access lifts. Tour is free and open to all ages and abilities.
Salida
Noon – Salida Circus performance at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Kids in the Salida Circus New Year’s Camp will demonstrate what they’ve learned.
5-7 p.m. – The acoustic trio of Bonnie Culpepper, Alex Johnstone and David Lawrence performs at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50. Free admission.
Saturday
Buena Vista
9-10 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners, starts at northeast corner of East Main and Railroad streets.
7 p.m. – Nick Schnebelen of Kansas City performs funk-rock-blues at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Cover charge is $10.
Monarch Mountain
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Monarch Mountain kicks off National Ski Safety Month by promoting “Know the Code” – the Skier Responsibility Code, developed by the National Ski Area Association to help skiers and boarders be aware of the risks in snow sports.
Salida
9 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners around Salida, starts at the F Street bridge.
4:30-6:30 p.m. – Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., presents “Judy,” starring Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland 30 years after her rise to fame. Cash bar and concessions available. Ticket are $9.
Sunday
Salida
10 a.m.-noon –Central Colorado Humanists’ present a Sunday Science program on “Unmanned Aerial Systems Disrupting Technology” atSalida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.All are welcome. Admission is free but donations are accepted.
Monday
Buena Vista
5:30-6:30 p.m. – Qigong at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave. 395-8700.
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
9 a.m. – Bus trip to Cripple Creek casinos leaves the Salida Safeway at 9 a.m. and makes a stop at the VFW in Johnson Village for passengers from the Buena Vista area. The bus departs Cripple Creek at 5 p.m. Cost is $25. 719-539-6495 or 719-966-5095 for reservations.
Tuesday
Salida
11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Salida Community Blood Drive at the Masonic Lodge, 140 W. Third St. To schedule an appointment, call 800-365-0006, extension 2, or enter site code 0328 at vitalant.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.
6-8 p.m. – Free Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, features six categories, six questions per category, four chances to win.
Wednesday
Buena Vista
Noon-2 p.m. – Young at Heart Monthly Luncheon Potluck for those older than 55 at Buena Vista Community Center Aspen Room, 715 E. Main St. For information, call Ron or Linda Rak at 303-456-9058.
6-9 p.m. –Family movie night at the Ivy Ballroom in the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop, features the 2019 movie “The Secret Life of Pets 2.” Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $5; free for kids younger than 6. ivyballroom.com/familyfilms.
7 p.m. – Open Mike Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Monarch Mountain
10 a.m. – First outing of the women’s ski club at Monarch Mountain meets at the fireplace in the base lodge. Open to women skiers and snowboarders of all abilities. Club is free but members need a lift ticket or season pass.
Salida
9 a.m. – La Groupe Francais Debutantes, a free French conversational group, meets at The Book Haven, 109 N. F St. 719-221-0157.
11 a.m.-noon – Chaffee County Community Foundation hosts a free Employer Forum at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. Peak Health Alliance CEO Tamara Pogue Drangstveit will lead the session on health care costs with the goal of lowering insurance costs in 2021.
6-8 p.m. –Free Community Game Night at A Church, 419 D St., features a potluck and games for all ages.
