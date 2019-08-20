Matt and Carleen (Larson) Savoren of Salida will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 21, 2019.
The couple were married Aug. 21, 1954, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Gunnison.
They have two children, Gary (Carolyn) Larson of Colorado Springs and Trudi (Tom) Foreman of Buena Vista.
The Savorens also have five granddaughters and four great-grandchildren.
A family celebration was held Aug. 18, 2019, in Buena Vista.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.