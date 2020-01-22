Dear Editor:
The city is currently revamping its codes for building and zoning, which will take two years and lots of money. I ask why?
A developer simply says, “It doesn’t pencil in,” and the Planning Commission and council cave and grant variances. But they like density and the city’s community development director cheerleading new projects and approval by administrator review.
I only need to look out my back door to see an example where setback variances have cars hanging over the sidewalks and into the alley.
The council claims we need the density and overriding of codes because of the shortage of land. I see it as there’s only so many seats available in the theater – why have standing room only? We are losing our small-town appeal – you can’t grow and keep the “small-town atmosphere” that use to draw people here. People move here to escape the city, not to watch this small town become another casualty of density in the mountains. They argue that density is better than sprawl; we’ll have both.
Well over a year ago, the affordable housing “crisis” gave us Salida Crossings. It passed by a narrow margin. How about some transparency on the current status?
The mayor and Kasper recently both recused themselves from discussions about Multiple Principal Structures (Ordinance 2019-17) and ADUs (Ordinance 2019-18) respectively. Both apparently will be taking advantage of the new changes.
What has this council done specifically for affordable housing? They passed “inclusionary housing” with the stipulation that developers could simply pay their way out of building affordable housing and fill city coffers instead. That hasn’t worked.
This council has allowed ADUs to be built nonstop and there is no ordinance that requires them to be affordable if rented.
This council has allowed short-term rentals everywhere, thus taking properties off the market for long-term rentals and driving up housing and rental prices.
The latest proposed development at Vandaveer asks for huge concessions. There is a “promise” in that proposal for affordable apartments (less 60 percent of area median income), which will be great if it happens. There is no word from the city about any plans for the rest of Vandaveer.
This council bends to the developers’ wishes – who aren’t building for those who live here – but is encouraging developers to “build it and they will come” by allowing constant overrides to Salida’s codes. The council seems intent on catering to developers and tourists but is leaving citizens behind.
When first in office, P.T. Wood said raising the water rates was political suicide. Now with a complete majority, council is fearless of any opposition as it deficit spends its way to utopia. People I’ve heard from don’t like the direction the city is heading; don’t know who the council is listening to.
The latest crisis is now the sewage pipeline from Poncha Springs. The mayor flip-flopped about who was going to pay for it – us or future generations. Let’s hope the water doesn’t rise in Florida.
Stan Cymansky,
Salida
