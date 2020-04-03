Chaffee County reported its second death due to COVID-19.
An 87-year-old woman who was a resident of Columbine Manor Care Center died Wednesday evening at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, Allison Gergley, HRRMC marketing and public relations director, reported in a press release.
The woman was admitted to HRRMC Tuesday evening for respiratory distress.
Her condition deteriorated until her death Wednesday.
The first Chaffee County death was an 83-year-old man who had underlying health conditions.
Another COVID-19-positive patient who was previously hospitalized on March 23 was treated at HRRMC and has since been discharged.
Currently no patients are being treated for a positive case of COVID-19 at HRRMC.
Chaffee County Public Health confirmed the county had 19 positive COVID-19 cases as of Thursday.
HRRMC, Chaffee County Public Health, Emergency Management and community organizations continue to coordinate efforts to keep the county as informed as possible on all updates, Gergley said.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released its updated COVID-10 data at 4 p.m. Thursday.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Colorado had tested 20,411 people for the virus.
Of those, 3,728 tests were positive, and 51 deaths related to the virus have been reported.
Hospitalizations due to the virus stood at 710, and the department reported 21 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.
