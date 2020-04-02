U.S. stocks declined Wednesday as investors continued to monitor the coronavirus pandemic.
All sectors finished lower, led by utility and financial shares.
In economic news, manufacturing data confirmed an economic contraction for March.
In corporate news, Xerox is withdrawing its hostile tender offer to acquire HP.
U.S. Treasury prices rose as yields fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.3 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $5.30 to $1,601.90, and crude oil prices rose 37 cents to $20.85 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.28 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield closed lower at 0.63 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.