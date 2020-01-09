The Salida Mail, Jan. 9, 1920:
The heaviest hay tonnage handled by the D and R. G. has been passing through Salida for the last two months and the shipments are continuing heavy. The hay is going to Texas where there was a short crop last year.
The Gunnison Valley has shipped many trainloads and farmers at Nathrop and Centerville have been loading hay for several weeks.
The stockmen of the Gunnison valley were short on hay in 1918 and scoured the country for it, but there was a shortage everywhere. The crop in this part of the state last year was a bumper.
