U.S. equities ended higher Monday.
The energy and industrial sectors led the broader market, while consumer staples and utilities lagged.
In corporate news, McDonald’s announced that CEO Steve Easterbrook has left the company due to a relationship with an employee.
Treasury prices dipped as rates increased.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 987.3 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold was little changed at $1,511.40, silver fell 9 cents to $18.06, and crude oil rose 33 cents to $56.53 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.26 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.78 percent.
