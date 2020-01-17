U.S. stocks ended higher Thursday, extending this week’s gains.
The technology sector led the market, while energy lagged.
In economic news, jobless claims were lower than anticipated at 204,000 for the week ending Jan. 11.
In corporate news, retail sales for December were in line with expectations.
Treasury prices were lower as stocks gained.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 877.5 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell 20 cents to $1,553.80, and crude oil prices rose 68 cents to $58.49 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 2.25 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.8 percent.
