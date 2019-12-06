U.S. equities ended slightly higher Thursday, led by the materials sector.
In economic news, the overall trade deficit between the U.S. and China narrowed in October. Imports from China also dropped.
In corporate news, the current CEO of United Airlines, Oscar Munoz, will step down.
The Treasury yield was little changed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 825 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $1.20 to $1,481.40, and crude oil prices fell 1 cent to $58.42 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed little changed at 2.25 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished little changed at 1.8 percent.
